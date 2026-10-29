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National Grid to extend life of UK-France power link to 2050 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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National Grid to extend life of UK-France power link to 2050

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Finance Energy infrastructure Europe UK

National Grid Extends UK-France Interconnector Lifespan to 2050 with £400m Investment

National Grid's Major Investment in the IFA Interconnector

Overview of the Investment

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s National Grid will invest up to £400 million ($531 million) to extend the life of the Interconnexion France-Angleterre (IFA) electricity link between Britain and France until at least 2050, the company said on Thursday.

Key Facts About the IFA Interconnector

Ownership and Operation

• IFA is jointly owned by National Grid and French grid operator RTE. The interconnector has marked 40 years of operation

Upgrade and Modernisation Plans

• The investment programme will upgrade technical equipment, buildings and facilities at the interconnector site

Capacity and Supply Impact

• IFA is Britain's largest subsea connection by capacity and can supply enough power for about 3 million British homes a year

Power Flow and Flexibility

• Typically the link imports power from France to Britain, but it can also send power in the other direction

Britain's Interconnector Network

Other Operational Links

• Britain has 10 operational power links with France, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Belgium and the Netherlands, with net imports supplying around 9% of Britain's electricity supply last year, government data shows

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7527 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Up to £400 million will be invested in upgrading technical equipment, buildings and facilities to support IFA’s continued operation until 2050 (nationalgrid.com).
  • IFA, commissioned in 1986, remains the UK’s largest subsea connection by capacity (~2 GW), supplying enough electricity for around 3 million British homes annually (nationalgrid.com).
  • The interconnector has delivered significant consumer benefits—including nearly £300 million in payments since 2020—and is part of National Grid’s wider £70 billion investment plan through March 2031 (nationalgrid.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Interconnexion France-Angleterre (IFA)?
IFA is an electricity interconnector jointly owned by National Grid and French grid operator RTE, linking Britain and France.
How long will the UK-France power link's life be extended?
The IFA interconnector’s lifespan will be extended until at least 2050.
How much is National Grid investing in the IFA interconnector?
National Grid will invest up to £400 million ($531 million) to upgrade and extend the interconnector.
How much electricity does the IFA interconnector supply?
The IFA interconnector can supply enough power for about 3 million British homes a year.
How important are power imports for the UK's electricity supply?
Power links with other countries supplied around 9% of Britain’s electricity last year.

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