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Swiss biotech firm Molecular Partners to cut nearly half of workforce - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss biotech firm Molecular Partners to cut nearly half of workforce

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Swiss Biotech Molecular Partners to Reduce Workforce by Nearly Half by 2027

Molecular Partners Announces Major Workforce Reduction and Strategic Refocus

ZURICH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Molecular Partners is cutting its workforce nearly in half, it said on Thursday, as it aims to narrow its focus on the booming field of radiotherapeutic medicines. 

Details of Workforce Reduction

The clinical-stage biotech company, which has partnered with pharma giant Novartis and American AbbVie, is set to reduce its employee headcount by up to 44%, or up to 55 people.

Key Points of the Announcement

  • Focus on Radiotherapeutic Medicines

    Emerging clinical data for its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate encouraged company transformation with focus on targeted radiotherapy, CEO Patrick Amstutz said in a statement

  • Timeline for Workforce Reduction

    The reduction is expected be completed by the second quarter of 2027 and the related costs set to come into effect in the second half of the same year, Molecular Partners said

  • Clinical Assets Timeline Remains Unchanged

    Previously announced timelines on clinical assets stand, the company said

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier
Editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • The restructuring aligns with emerging Phase 1/2a data from MP0712, supporting a strategic shift to targeted radiopharmaceuticals (molecularpartners.gcs-web.com)
  • Workforce reduction covers up to ~55 positions (≈44%), with a Swiss employee consultation underway; implementation expected by Q2 2027 and cost savings early H2 2027 (molecularpartners.gcs-web.com)
  • As of Sept 30 2026, the company holds CHF 57.5 million (~USD 69 million), expected to fund operations into late 2027; MP0712 safety data due Dec 2026, with efficacy data anticipated in 2027 (molecularpartners.gcs-web.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Molecular Partners reducing its workforce?
Molecular Partners is cutting jobs to narrow its focus to radiotherapeutic medicines, guided by emerging clinical data.
How many employees will be affected by the Molecular Partners layoffs?
The workforce will be reduced by up to 44%, impacting up to 55 employees.
When will the workforce reduction at Molecular Partners be completed?
The reduction is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2027.
Will the layoffs affect the company's clinical asset timelines?
No, previously announced timelines for clinical assets remain unchanged.
What area is Molecular Partners focusing on after the cut?
The company will focus on the development of targeted radiotherapy medicines.

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