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UK lenders approve fewest mortgages since 2023 as borrowing cost rises - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK lenders approve fewest mortgages since 2023 as borrowing cost rises

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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UK Lenders Approve Fewest Mortgages Since 2023 as Costs Rise

Mortgage Approvals and Lending Trends in the UK

Decline in Mortgage Approvals

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - British lenders approved the lowest number of mortgages since December 2023 last month as rising borrowing costs sapped demand, although unsecured lending to households rose at its sharpest annual pace since 2018.

Mortgage approvals for house purchase dropped to 53,443 in September from 54,814 in August, Bank of England data showed on Thursday, a slightly greater fall than the median expected fall in a Reuters poll of economists.

Net mortgage lending, which tends to lag behind approvals, also fell more sharply than expected to its lowest since May at £3.866 billion ($5.15 billion).

Impact of Rising Borrowing Costs

The US-Iran war has sharply pushed up British government borrowing costs in recent months – with a knock-on effect for mortgage rates – and financial markets see a BoE interest rate hike to 4% from 3.75% as a near certainty next week.

"The continued decline in mortgage approvals and borrowing points to a housing market coming under increasing pressure as affordability constraints and higher mortgage costs weigh on demand," said Richard Pinch, a senior director at financial advisors Broadstone.

Forecasts for Mortgage Repayments

Britain's budget watchdog on Wednesday forecast that mortgage repayments were on course to rise to their highest share of household income since 2009 over the next five years.

Trends in Unsecured Lending

Unsecured lending to consumers – which is viewed as a reflection of household demand, but sometimes also of stretched finances – grew by an annual of 9.8%, the most since April 2018.

In September alone, unsecured lending rose by £1.914 billion, slightly less than expected and down from a record £2.683 billion in August.

Consumer Sentiment and Retail Sales

Last week, an official measure of retail sales showed an unexpectedly sharp slowdown in September and Britain's longest-running consumer sentiment gauge recorded its biggest drop since the COVID-19 pandemic this month.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7503 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • Mortgage approvals dropped to 53,443 in September from 54,814 in August, marking the lowest level since December 2023, as rising borrowing costs weighed on demand (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • Net mortgage lending fell to £3.866 billion, the lowest since May, highlighting continued softness in housing transactions cite(from user content)
  • Unsecured lending rose 9.8% annually—the strongest growth since April 2018—underscoring either firm household demand or financial strain cite(from user content)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK mortgage approvals drop in September 2024?
Rising borrowing costs and increased mortgage rates have reduced demand, leading to the lowest number of UK mortgage approvals since December 2023, according to Bank of England data.
How much did UK mortgage approvals fall in September?
Mortgage approvals dropped to 53,443 in September from 54,814 in August 2024, a sharper decline than economists anticipated.
What is happening to unsecured lending in the UK?
Unsecured lending to households grew by an annual rate of 9.8%, the strongest since April 2018, indicating increased household borrowing.
What impact are higher mortgage rates having on the UK housing market?
Higher mortgage rates are diminishing affordability and demand, putting increased pressure on the housing market according to financial analysts.
How are consumer finances reflected in recent UK retail sales and lending data?
Retail sales slowed sharply, and increased unsecured lending may reflect both strong demand and financial stress among households.

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