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Ireland planning to repay €8 billion of EFSM loans early, RTE reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ireland planning to repay €8 billion of EFSM loans early, RTE reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Debt European Union Ireland

Ireland to Repay €8 Billion of EFSM Bailout Loans Early, Says Finance Minister

Early Repayment of EFSM Bailout Loans and Ireland's Financial Position

Background of the Bailout and Proposed Repayment

DUBLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Ireland is planning to repay €8 billion ($8.9 billion) in loans received as part of its 2010 international bailout programme, national broadcaster RTE reported on Thursday, citing a memo the finance minister brought to cabinet this week.

The proposed repayments relate to loans provided under the European Financial Stabilisation Mechanism (EFSM), RTE said. Ireland has €15.3 billion in EFSM debt outstanding, just under half of the debt due to be repaid to European institutions.

Previous Early Repayments

Ireland repaid the last of its IMF loans ahead of schedule nine years ago.

Factors Supporting Early Repayment

Impact of Corporate Tax Revenue

A surge in corporate tax revenue paid by US multinationals has transformed the country's public finances since then, leading to large budget surpluses in each of the last four years that have limited Ireland's borrowing needs.

Debt Agency Reserves

The country's debt agency also had a cash and liquid asset balance of €28 billion at the end of September.

Expected Impact of Early Repayment

Reduction in National Debt

The early repayment, which RTE said is expected to be made by year-end following consultation with the European Commission, would cut Ireland's national debt, which stood at €210 billion or 63% of modified gross national income at the end of 2025.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8971 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Sam Tobin)

Key Takeaways

  • The Irish government aims to repay €8 billion of EFSM bailout loans ahead of schedule by the end of 2026, potentially saving €90 million in interest costs (rte.ie).
  • EFSM borrowing for Ireland originally amounted to €22.5 billion under the 2010–13 bailout; €15.3 billion remains outstanding (rte.ie).
  • Ireland’s robust finances—driven by surging corporate tax revenues from US multinationals, strong budget surpluses, and €28 billion in liquid assets—have enabled the early repayment (ntma.ie).
  • However, reliance on a small number of large multinationals for a significant share of tax receipts poses fiscal risks, a concern raised by both the EU and Ireland’s fiscal watchdog (irishtimes.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ireland planning regarding its EFSM loans?
Ireland is planning to repay €8 billion of loans received under the European Financial Stabilisation Mechanism earlier than scheduled.
How much EFSM debt does Ireland have remaining?
Ireland has €15.3 billion in outstanding EFSM debt, just under half of its total European institutional debt.
Why can Ireland repay the loans early?
A surge in corporate tax revenues and consistent budget surpluses have strengthened Ireland's finances, allowing early repayment.
When is the early repayment expected to occur?
The early repayment is expected to be made by year-end, following consultations with the European Commission.
How will the early repayment affect Ireland's national debt?
The repayment will reduce Ireland's national debt, which stood at €210 billion or 63% of modified gross national income at the end of 2025.

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