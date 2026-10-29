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Henkel lifts 2026 sales outlook after pricing drives Q3 beat - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Henkel lifts 2026 sales outlook after pricing drives Q3 beat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Henkel Ups 2026 Sales Guidance After Q3 Pricing and Growth Surprise

Henkel's Q3 Performance and Updated 2026 Outlook

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Germany's Henkel slightly upgraded its 2026 sales outlook on Thursday after stronger-than-expected pricing helped organic sales beat forecasts in the third quarter, despite mounting raw-material cost pressures.

With Henkel seeing stronger growth across both its consumer and adhesives businesses, investors are looking for signs that momentum in the higher-margin Adhesive Technologies division can continue to support profitable growth.

Key Financial Updates

Revised Sales and Cost Guidance

• The consumer goods and adhesives maker now expects 2026 organic sales to grow by 3% to 4%, up from previous expectations of between 1.5% to 3.5%.

• The company now expects direct-material prices to rise around 10% from the previous year's average, up from its earlier forecast for a high-single-digit increase.

• It sees restructuring expenses at 200 million to 250 million euros, versus 150 million to 200 million euros previously.

Third Quarter Highlights

• In the third quarter, the Persil-maker's organic sales grew 6.5%, ahead of a Vara consensus that expected a 4.1% increase.

• Henkel's Adhesive Technologies unit reported third-quarter organic sales growth of 7.9%, driven primarily by strong pricing.

• Its Consumer Brands unit grew 4.8% organically, helped by pricing and volume growth.

Market Reaction and Analyst Insights

Share Performance

• Shares were up 1.3% at 0917 GMT, with analysts at Bernstein noting that the majority of growth in the quarter came from pricing which at 5.4% at a group level was ahead of consensus expectations of 2.6%.

Analyst Commentary

Bernstein's Perspective

• "The broad based nature of the beat, with both Adhesives and Consumer significantly outperforming expectations, and volumes ahead of consensus despite the big step up in pricing are strongly positive signs," Bernstein added.

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani, Editing by Friederike Heine and Bartosz Dabrowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Henkel’s third-quarter 2026 organic sales grew 6.5%, ahead of the 4.1% consensus, driven by pricing (5.4%) and volume (1.1%) gains (henkel.com).
  • The company raised its full-year 2026 organic sales forecast to 3.0–4.0%, up from 1.5–3.5%, reflecting strong Q3 momentum (henkel.com).
  • The Adhesive Technologies unit delivered 7.9% organic growth (pricing-led), while Consumer Brands grew 4.8%, both outperforming expectations (henkel.com).
  • Henkel increased its forecast for direct-material cost inflation to ~10% (from high-single-digit) and raised expected restructuring costs to €200–250 million (from €150–200 million) (henkel.com).
  • Adjusted return on sales now targeted at around 15% (tightening guidance), with adjusted EPS growth narrowed to mid-single-digit range at constant FX (henkel.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Henkel's updated 2026 sales outlook?
Henkel now expects 2026 organic sales to grow by 3% to 4%, up from the previous forecast of 1.5% to 3.5%.
How did Henkel perform in the third quarter?
In Q3, Henkel's organic sales grew 6.5%, beating expectations of a 4.1% increase.
Which Henkel division drove the strongest growth in Q3?
The Adhesive Technologies unit reported 7.9% organic sales growth, driven primarily by strong pricing.
How much are Henkel's direct-material prices expected to rise?
Henkel expects direct-material prices to rise about 10% from the previous year's average.
What did analysts highlight about Henkel's Q3 performance?
Analysts at Bernstein noted both Adhesives and Consumer divisions outperformed expectations, with group-level pricing at 5.4% well ahead of the 2.6% consensus.

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