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ECB President Lagarde resigns effective Feb 7 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB President Lagarde resigns effective Feb 7

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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ECB President Christine Lagarde Resigns, Stepping Down on February 7, 2027

Christine Lagarde's Resignation from the European Central Bank

Official Statement and Announcement

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde had resigned and will step down on February 7, the ECB said in a statement on Thursday.

"European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde today informed the Governing Council and the President of the European Council António Costa that she will step down from her position on 7 February 2027," the ECB said.

Background and Speculation

Lagarde's Term and Early Departure Rumors

Lagarde's term was scheduled to run until the end of October 2027 but speculation about an early departure had been mounting for months, with the World Economic Forum seen as a likely destination.

Upcoming ECB Events

Interest Rate Decision

The ECB is due to announce its interest rate decision at 1315 GMT on Thursday, followed by Lagarde's regular press conference at 1345 GMT.

Press Conference Details

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi)

Key Takeaways

  • Lagarde’s early resignation—effective February 7, 2027—bypasses her original term end in October 2027 and reflects long‑standing transition speculation (investing.com)
  • Her potential appointment as WEF chair, possibly as early as November 2026, has fueled speculation around her early departure (investing.com)
  • Major figures like Pablo Hernández de Cos and Klaas Knot are emerging as leading candidates to succeed her at the ECB (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will ECB President Christine Lagarde resign?
Christine Lagarde will step down as ECB President effective February 7, 2027.
Why is Christine Lagarde resigning before the end of her term?
Speculation about an early departure had been mounting for months, with the World Economic Forum seen as a likely destination.
Who was informed about Lagarde's resignation?
Lagarde informed the ECB Governing Council and the President of the European Council, António Costa.
When is the ECB's next interest rate decision?
The ECB is due to announce its interest rate decision at 1315 GMT on Thursday.
Was Lagarde's departure scheduled?
No, her term was set to end in October 2027 but she is resigning early.

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