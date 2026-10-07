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Seven injured in Polish school knife attack, police say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Seven Injured in Knife Attack at Polish School in Ostroleka, Police Report

Details of the Ostroleka School Knife Attack

Incident Overview

WARSAW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Seven people were injured in a knife attack at a school in Ostroleka, north-eastern Poland, police said on Wednesday, adding that the attacker had been detained.

"A 19-year-old student from the school was detained near the town beach," police spokesperson Katarzyna Kucharska told Reuters by telephone.

"We have preliminary information about seven people being injured, but this is very tentative and may change. I have no information about any fatalities."

Police and Prosecutor Statements

Police Response

Police posted a photo on X showing a man they appeared to have apprehended lying face down in a wooded area.

Prosecutor's Account

Prosecutor Elzbieta Lukasiewicz told private broadcaster TVN24 that the attack happened around 0900 GMT.

Victims and Medical Response

Hospital Treatment

The injured were being treated at the Mazovian Specialist Hospital in Ostroleka and would not be transferred elsewhere, a representative of the hospital's Accident and Emergency department told TVN24.

Nature of Injuries

Private broadcaster RMF FM reported that there were two serious injuries among the wounded.

According to RMF most victims were students, although one teacher was also wounded.

Official Reactions

Mayor's Statement

The mayor of Ostroleka confirmed that an attack had taken place and that several people were injured.

"The most important information is that the situation has been brought under control," Mayor Pawel Niewiadomski said in a statement.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Toby Chopra, Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Attack occurred on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, around 09:00 GMT at Vocational School Complex No. 4 in Ostrołęka.
  • The 19‑year‑old student suspect was quickly apprehended near the town beach, and the situation is now under control.
  • Seven victims are being treated locally at the Mazovian Specialist Hospital; most are students and one is a teacher, with two suffering serious injuries.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the knife attack in Poland take place?
The knife attack occurred at a school in Ostroleka, north-eastern Poland.
How many people were injured in the Polish school attack?
Seven people were reported injured in the knife attack.
Who was apprehended in connection with the Ostroleka school attack?
A 19-year-old student from the school was detained near the town beach.
Are there any fatalities reported from the Ostroleka school incident?
As of the latest reports, there were no fatalities; only injuries have been reported.
How serious are the injuries from the school knife attack?
According to reports, there were two serious injuries among the wounded.

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