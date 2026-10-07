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Bulgaria halts rescue operation for crew of sunken ship - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bulgaria halts rescue operation for crew of sunken ship

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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headlines security Maritime Europe

Bulgaria Ends Search for Missing Crew After Black Sea Drone Ship Sinking

Details and Aftermath of the Black Sea Incident

Initial Drone Attack and Immediate Response

SOFIA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has halted its search for the missing crew of a ship that sank after being hit by a drone on Tuesday about 70 nautical miles (130 km) off its coast, Vice-Admiral Rumen Nikolov of the Maritime Administration Executive Agency told Nova TV on Wednesday.

Early on Tuesday, two ships were hit in a drone attack in Bulgaria's Black Sea exclusive economic zone. One sank and the other was damaged. The crew of the damaged ship were rescued, but the crew of the sunken one remain missing.

Search and Rescue Operations

Nikolov said the rescue operation for the crew of the sunken ship would not resume on Wednesday.

"There are no traces of the sailors from the first ship, and there will be none. There is also no information about drone remains," he said on a Nova TV morning show.

"A boat, three life rafts and parts of the ship's equipment have been found."

Uncertainty Surrounding the Attack

It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack involving air and sea drones in waters off the coastal town of Byala in eastern Bulgaria, but there are growing concerns about hybrid attacks by Russia as it wages war in Ukraine.

Nikolov said the incident occurred in a so-called "responsible search and rescue zone" and not in the country's territorial waters, which extend to 12 nautical miles off the coast.

Related Incidents in the Region

In a separate incident, Romanian authorities said on Monday that two people had died in a fire on a ship in the Black Sea outside the country's territorial waters.

Political and Military Reactions

Statements from Bulgarian and Ukrainian Leaders

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said on Tuesday that it was unclear whether the drones came from Russia or from Ukraine, the BTA news agency reported. Bulgaria does not border either country, but as a NATO member it holds a strategic position on the Black Sea, where both Ukraine and Russia have major ports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking in a nightly video address, said an investigation jointly with Bulgaria's navy had shown that Russia was behind the attack.

Defense Measures and Future Actions

Radev said on Wednesday that following the attack his government would approve the purchase of five more surface-to-air missile systems.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alex Lefkowitz; Writing by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • The sunken vessel’s crew remains missing despite search efforts; only debris and life rafts have been recovered, and the rescue was suspended as of October 7, 2026 (Reuters reporting) (bta.bg).
  • The attackers remain unidentified; Bulgarian officials and Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov stress that without drone wreckage or a claim of responsibility, attribution—whether to Russia or Ukraine—is unconfirmed, though concerns of hybrid warfare persist (bta.bg).
  • In response, Bulgaria’s leadership, including PM Radev, convened emergency security meetings and plans to procure additional surface-to-air missile systems to strengthen maritime and air defenses (bta.bg).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Bulgaria halt the rescue operation for the sunken ship's crew?
Bulgarian authorities found no traces of the missing sailors and determined further search efforts would be futile.
What caused the ship to sink in the Black Sea?
The ship was hit by a drone attack about 70 nautical miles off the Bulgarian coast, leading to its sinking.
Who is suspected of carrying out the drone attack?
Investigations suggest Russia may be behind the attack, but it has not been conclusively determined.
What actions is Bulgaria taking following the incident?
Bulgaria plans to purchase five more surface-to-air missile systems to strengthen its defense.
Where did the incident occur in relation to Bulgaria's territorial waters?
The incident occurred in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone, outside the country's territorial waters.

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