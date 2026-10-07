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Germany's AfD calls for end to support for Ukraine - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's AfD calls for end to support for Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Politics Germany International Relations

Germany's AfD and BSW Call for End to Military Support for Ukraine in Saxony-Anhalt

Political Motions and Reactions in Saxony-Anhalt

AfD and BSW's Joint Motion

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) will launch a joint motion with the small far-left BSW party in a regional parliament calling for an end to military support for Ukraine, an AfD spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The motion, to be debated in the state parliament of Saxony-Anhalt next week, will have no immediate impact on Germany's foreign policy, which is exclusively the responsibility of the federal government in Berlin.

Motivation Behind the Motion

But it underscores the AfD's strong push for an end to German support for Ukraine and a restoration of ties with Russia, which have been largely severed since Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"This motion symbolises the desire for change," Ulrich Siegmund, the AfD leader in Saxony-Anhalt, said in a statement.

AfD's Electoral Success and Cooperation with BSW

Siegmund led the anti-immigration AfD to its best-ever election result last month, topping the state election in Saxony-Anhalt but falling just short of the majority he would need to form the first-ever AfD government.

He has since been exploring potential cooperation arrangements with the BSW, which like the AfD has long opposed German support for Ukraine.

Statements from Political Leaders

Siegmund said the party would use every opportunity to press the government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz "to finally campaign for an end to the war rather than its prolongation" and to use the money spent in Ukraine "for the people in our country".

In a message on the social media platform X, BSW founder Sahra Wagenknecht said Germany needed "a federal government that finally makes an effort to resume dialogue with Moscow".

Recent Diplomatic Developments

The motion comes some two weeks after German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York at a meeting that yielded no sign of any progress.

Lavrov was dismissive about the meeting in a press conference afterwards. Germany's Foreign Ministry said the meeting had reinforced Berlin's conviction that Moscow remains unwilling to negotiate either a ceasefire or an end to the war in Ukraine.

Merz visited Kyiv at the weekend to reaffirm Berlin's support for Ukraine, while German authorities have accused Russia of carrying out a series of hybrid and drone attacks in Germany, something that Moscow denies.

(Reporting by James MackenzieEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • AfD (which won ~44 % in Saxony‑Anhalt) and BSW align to push anti‑Ukraine‑aid policy at regional level, leveraging eastern voter sentiment (apnews.com).
  • The joint motion will refer to failed sanctions and aid policies and call on the Bundesrat to promote peace‑oriented diplomacy (deutschlandfunk.de).
  • Despite the motion’s symbolic character, Chancellor Merz’s government continues strong support for Ukraine, including a €1.3 bn aid package delivered last weekend (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the AfD's position on support for Ukraine?
The AfD is calling for an end to German military support for Ukraine and a restoration of ties with Russia.
What parliamentary motion is being proposed in Saxony-Anhalt?
The AfD and BSW are jointly proposing a motion in the Saxony-Anhalt parliament to end military support for Ukraine.
Will the regional motion affect Germany's national foreign policy?
The motion has no immediate impact on Germany’s foreign policy, which is set by the federal government.
Who is the AfD leader in Saxony-Anhalt?
Ulrich Siegmund is the AfD leader in Saxony-Anhalt.
What recent actions have German officials taken regarding Ukraine?
Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited Kyiv to reaffirm support for Ukraine, and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul met with Russia's Sergei Lavrov.

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