GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Serbia turns to Russia to help fight wildfires - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Serbia turns to Russia to help fight wildfires

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets International Relations Disaster Relief

Serbia Relies on Russian Support to Combat Wildfires as EU Resources Tighten

Serbia Seeks International Assistance Amid Widespread Wildfires

Turning to Russia as EU Resources Dwindle

BELGRADE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Serbia has turned to Russia for help in fighting wildfires because of a lack of available planes from the European Union, its interior ministry said.

A Russian Emergencies Ministry IL-76P firefighting plane landed in the southern city of Nis on Wednesday evening and was deployed on Thursday to tackle a wildfire in the Deliblatska Pescara natural protected reserve that has raged for weeks. 

Serbia’s Relationship with the EU and Emergency Aid Mechanisms

Access to EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Serbia is not a member of the EU but has access to emergency EU help under the bloc's Civil Protection Mechanism. This summer, Belgrade sent a firefighting helicopter and emergency response team to help Spain combat wildfires under that mechanism, but wildfires across Europe have sapped EU resources.

Official Statements on Resource Shortages

"Considering that there are no firefighting aircraft of this capacity available within the EU...the arriving Russian aircraft will significantly strengthen our capacities in fighting the fires," Luka Causic, head of the Interior Ministry’s Department for Emergency Situations, said late on Wednesday.

The EU did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Logistics and Political Implications of Russian Aid

Flight Path and Sanctions Exemptions

Russian planes are forbidden from flying over European airspace under sanctions imposed over its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but humanitarian aid is exempt. 

On its way to Serbia, the Russian plane crossed the airspace of EU and NATO member Bulgaria following a request from Belgrade, the BTA news agency reported, citing a statement by Bulgaria's Ministry of Transport and Communications.  

Serbia’s Diplomatic Balancing Act

The plane's arrival is another sign of Serbia's balancing act between Russia, with which it has historical ties, and the EU, which it hopes to join. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Serbia this month, but Belgrade has not joined sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Perspectives from Those Involved

"We came here to work. It is not the first time; we feel like at home here," pilot Andrei Vidlov told state RTS news on Wednesday after he landed the plane. 

Serbian media said the aircraft was sent on instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin, following a request for assistance by Serbia. Reuters could not immediately confirm this.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Ivana Sekularac; Additional reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Serbia, not an EU member, tapped a Russian firefighting plane because EU's rescEU aerial assets were fully committed amid widespread wildfires across Europe.
  • The Russian aircraft’s deployment over EU and NATO member Bulgaria was allowed under humanitarian exemptions to post‑2022 flight sanctions.
  • This move highlights Serbia’s geopolitical tightrope—leveraging historical ties with Russia while relying on EU mechanisms and eyeing future EU accession.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Serbia request help from Russia to fight wildfires?
Serbia turned to Russia for firefighting assistance due to a lack of available planes from the European Union, as EU resources were depleted by wildfires across Europe.
What aircraft did Russia send to assist Serbia?
Russia sent an Emergencies Ministry IL-76P firefighting plane to Serbia, which was deployed to tackle a wildfire in the Deliblatska Pescara reserve.
Does Serbia have access to EU emergency resources?
Serbia is not an EU member but can request emergency help under the EU's Civil Protection Mechanism. However, this time EU aircraft were not available.
How was the Russian plane able to fly to Serbia despite EU airspace restrictions?
Humanitarian aid flights are exempt from airspace sanctions, and Bulgaria allowed the Russian plane to cross its airspace following a request from Belgrade.
What does this wildfire assistance indicate about Serbia's international relations?
The event highlights Serbia's strategic balancing between Russia, with historical ties, and the EU, which Serbia aspires to join.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Novonesis expects results from weight-loss drug supplement study in 2027

Novonesis expects results from weight-loss drug supplement study in 2027

Image for Ocado confirms Denmark's nemlig as latest European partner

Ocado confirms Denmark's nemlig as latest European partner

Image for German prosecutors file charges in tax fraud case against four former Commerzbank staff

German prosecutors file charges in tax fraud case against four former Commerzbank staff

Image for France fines Boohoo €2.3 million over deceptive discounts on website

France fines Boohoo €2.3 million over deceptive discounts on website

Image for FTSE 100 falls as JD Sports tumbles on profit warning

FTSE 100 falls as JD Sports tumbles on profit warning

Image for Sterling hits six-month high against fading dollar

Sterling hits six-month high against fading dollar

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Tanker off Yemen boarded by armed people, diverted towards Somalia, UKMTO says
Tanker off Yemen boarded by armed people, diverted towards Somalia, UKMTO says
Image for Trump warns of economic consequences for any country that supports Iran
Trump warns of economic consequences for any country that supports Iran
Image for Oil hits 3-week high on Middle East supply concerns amid war impasse
Oil hits 3-week high on Middle East supply concerns amid war impasse
Image for UK factory orders show best performance since November 2024, CBI survey shows
UK factory orders show best performance since November 2024, CBI survey shows
Image for German economy hampered by depleted rivers, Bundesbank says
German economy hampered by depleted rivers, Bundesbank says
Image for Ukraine hits Russia's TANECO oil refinery, oil terminal, military says
Ukraine hits Russia's TANECO oil refinery, oil terminal, military says
Image for Exclusive-Fidelity International plans to pull out of wholly owned China fund unit, sources say
Exclusive-Fidelity International plans to pull out of wholly owned China fund unit, sources say
Image for Frustrated Moscow drivers face long queues to refill as fuel shortages return
Frustrated Moscow drivers face long queues to refill as fuel shortages return
Image for Monte dei Paschi CEO to unveil strategy to fend off Intesa's €36 billion bid
Monte dei Paschi CEO to unveil strategy to fend off Intesa's €36 billion bid
Image for Bond relief ebbs, stocks fall as investors question Treasury's rescue efforts
Bond relief ebbs, stocks fall as investors question Treasury's rescue efforts
Image for Dollar falls to three-month low as Treasury moves to soothe bond jitters
Dollar falls to three-month low as Treasury moves to soothe bond jitters
Image for Insurer Aegon boosts buyback plan, but CFO exit raises uncertainty
Insurer Aegon boosts buyback plan, but CFO exit raises uncertainty
View All Finance Posts