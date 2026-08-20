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FTSE 100 falls as JD Sports tumbles on profit warning - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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FTSE 100 falls as JD Sports tumbles on profit warning

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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FTSE 100 Slips as JD Sports Shares Plunge on Lower Profit Outlook and Rising Bond Yields

Market Overview and Key Movers

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday, as JD Sports plunged after issuing a downbeat forecast, while a rebound in government bond yields put pressure on stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dipped 0.2% to 10,723.02 points by 1017 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 fell 0.3% to 24,575.63 points.

Major Decliners

JD Sports Shares Plunge

• British sportswear and fashion retailer JD Sports tumbled nearly 15%, on track for its biggest percentage drop in nine months, after it cut its profit outlook following a slump in second-quarter sales in its key North American market.

Other Notable Losers

• Shares of insurer Legal & General and wealth manager Investec fell 3.6% and 4.5%, respectively, as they traded without entitlement to a dividend payout.

• Among other UK movers, rail ticketing company Trainline extended its prior day's losses by 10% following the competition regulator's probe into ticket pricing.

• Ashtead Technology fell 15.4% after the subsea equipment rental and solutions firm forecast annual results below market expectations due to project delays across multiple regions.

Bond Yields and Macro Factors

Rising Bond Yields

• The yield on British 30-year bonds edged up to nearly 5.80% after having fallen to as low as 5.76% on Wednesday following a surprise U.S. Treasury buyback announcement, as worries about inflation and ballooning government debt kept markets nervous.

Oil Prices Surge

Middle East Tensions and Supply Concerns

• Meanwhile, oil prices climbed to three-week highs, driven by concerns that the impasse in the Iran war will continue to disrupt supply from the key Middle Eastern producing region. [O/R]

• U.S. President Donald Trump warned of economic consequences against any country that provided "any type of lifeline to Iran."

• Brent crude rose more than 2% to $94, helping lift shares of British energy majors BP and Shell.

(Reporting by Anand Gopal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • JD Sports tumbled ~15% after cutting its profit forecast following weaker-than-expected Q2 North American sales (jdplc.com)
  • Rising UK 30‑year government bond yields (up to ~5.80%) added downward pressure on equities (live.euronext.com)
  • Oil hit three‑week highs near $94, boosting BP and Shell, while Trainline fell further on pricing probe and Ashtead fell sharply amid delayed subsea projects (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 fall today?
The FTSE 100 fell due to a sharp drop in JD Sports shares following a profit warning and a rebound in UK government bond yields.
What caused JD Sports shares to tumble?
JD Sports shares plunged nearly 15% after the company cut its profit outlook due to weak second-quarter sales in North America.
How did changes in UK government bond yields impact the stock market?
A rise in British 30-year bond yields to nearly 5.80% put additional pressure on UK stocks, contributing to the FTSE 100's decline.
Which other UK companies saw significant share movements?
Legal & General and Investec shares fell over 3%, Ashtead Technology dropped over 15%, and Trainline extended its losses by 10%.
How did oil prices affect the market?
Rising oil prices, driven by Middle East supply concerns, boosted British energy stocks like BP and Shell.

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