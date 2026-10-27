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Safran CEO sees appetite from British government to work with Europe - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Safran CEO sees appetite from British government to work with Europe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Safran CEO Says UK Labour Government Ready for Stronger EU Partnerships

UK Labour Government's Approach to EU Partnerships and Industrial Policy

By Joanna Plucinska

Safran CEO's Perspective on UK-EU Relations

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - French aircraft engine maker Safran's Chief Executive Olivier Andries said on Tuesday he saw an appetite from Britain's Labour Party government to work with the European Union on industrial policy.

Labour Prime Minister's Stance on EU Ties

Labour Prime Minister Andy Burnham has consistently said the UK - which voted to leave the EU in 2016 - needs to rethink its ties with Brussels.

Comments from Safran CEO Olivier Andries

"With this new government, there is a willingness to get back closer to Europe, and this has been a conscious decision in terms of developing partnerships," said Andries, referring to Burnham's government.

Safran's Presence and Financial Performance in the UK

Safran's Facilities in England and Wales

Safran has 14 facilities across England and Wales, according to the company's website.

Recent Financial Results and Market Reaction

Earlier this month, Safran reported higher third-quarter revenues and reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, although its shares fell as investors worried a slowdown in aftermarket sales growth could continue into 2027.

(Additional reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • Olivier Andriès highlights Labour PM Burnham’s ‘conscious decision’ to pursue closer industrial ties with the EU amid Brexit-era realignments, underscoring UK’s renewed openness to collaboration. (apnews.com)
  • Safran operates 14 facilities across England and Wales, reflecting deep UK integration in both civil aerospace and defence sectors. (safran-group.com)
  • Despite a robust Q3 performance—€9B revenue, reinforced 2026 guidance—Safran’s shares dropped ~6–7% amid investor anxiety over a deceleration in spare-parts and service growth, raising questions about momentum into 2027. (uk.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Safran's CEO say about the UK government?
Safran CEO Olivier Andries stated there is a willingness from the UK's Labour government to work more closely with Europe on industrial policy.
How many Safran facilities are there in the UK?
Safran operates 14 facilities across England and Wales.
What is the UK Labour government’s stance on EU relations?
Labour Prime Minister Andy Burnham believes the UK needs to rethink and strengthen its relationship with the EU.
What was the recent financial news from Safran?
Safran reported increased third-quarter revenues and reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, although shares fell on concerns about aftermarket sales growth.

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