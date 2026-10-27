GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russian oil refineries boost output as drone attacks halt after US-brokered deal, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Russian oil refineries boost output as drone attacks halt after US-brokered deal, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Russian Oil Refineries Ramp Up Output as Drone Attacks Cease Post US Deal

Russian Oil Refinery Output Surges Following Ceasefire and US Diesel Deal

Drone Attacks Disrupt Russian Oil Industry

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russian oil refineries increased crude processing by 25% in the second half of October compared to the beginning of the month after persistent drone attacks on the plants ceased, three industry sources told Reuters.

Since mid-March, Russian refineries had faced weekly attacks by Ukrainian drones that caused domestic fuel shortages and prompted authorities to ban exports of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel, as well as begin importing oil products by sea. The attacks stopped following Washington's efforts to revive peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, while also securing a diesel supply deal with Russia.

US-Brokered Diesel Deal and Energy Ceasefire

Days after clinching the diesel deal, US President Donald Trump announced an "energy ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine on October 11. While strikes on both sides continued after that, Russian authorities said some of the last attacks this month were strikes at refineries in Ryazan and Surgut carried out in mid-October, with no further strikes after October 16.

Rapid Recovery of Russian Refineries

Since then, Russian refineries have been swiftly bringing units back online because almost all of the required oil and gas equipment is manufactured domestically, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

Production and Export Figures Post-Ceasefire

By the second half of October, Russian refineries ramped up processing to around 5 million barrels per day (bpd) — a roughly 25% increase from the start of October, the three people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, estimated.

As throughput rose, refineries boosted diesel production, with exports partially reopened under the US deal.

Diesel Output and Export Estimates

The people estimated Russian refineries increased diesel output by at least 50,000 metric tons per day in October, reaching 225,000 tons per day, or about 1.7 million bpd. Of this, possible diesel available for exports accounted for around 80,000 tons per day, according to the estimates.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Refinery throughput rose to ~5 million bpd in second half of October—a ~25 % increase from early October, according to industry sources and Deputy PM Novak.
  • Drone attacks on refineries (notably Ryazan and Surgut) halted after mid‑October, following a US‑brokered diesel agreement and Trump’s Oct 11 “energy ceasefire” announcement.
  • Diesel output climbed to ~225,000 tons/day (~1.7 million bpd), with approximately 80,000 tons/day potentially available for export under the deal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Russian oil refineries increase output in October?
Russian oil refineries increased output in the second half of October after drone attacks stopped, allowing plants to come back online.
What caused the halt in drone attacks on Russian refineries?
The drone attacks ceased following a US-brokered deal that revived peace talks and included a diesel supply agreement.
How much did crude oil processing increase in Russian refineries?
Crude oil processing increased by about 25% in the second half of October compared to early October.
What was the estimated daily diesel output in Russian refineries by late October?
Diesel production reached approximately 225,000 tons per day, or 1.7 million barrels per day.
How much diesel was available for export after the US-brokered deal?
Around 80,000 tons of diesel per day was estimated to be available for export.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Safran CEO sees appetite from British government to work with Europe

Safran CEO sees appetite from British government to work with Europe

Image for Spain's Renfe picks Siemens for $1.36 billion high-speed train order

Spain's Renfe picks Siemens for $1.36 billion high-speed train order

Image for Intesa keen to protect Generali's independence with other core shareholders

Intesa keen to protect Generali's independence with other core shareholders

Image for Germany's TK Elevator posts record annual profit ahead of combination with Kone

Germany's TK Elevator posts record annual profit ahead of combination with Kone

Image for Romania selects Thales for civil and military radar systems

Romania selects Thales for civil and military radar systems

Image for Italy to approve 2027 budget on Wednesday as talks progress with EU on deficit

Italy to approve 2027 budget on Wednesday as talks progress with EU on deficit

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for FTC to sue to block Cintas-UniFirst deal, Semafor reports
FTC to sue to block Cintas-UniFirst deal, Semafor reports
Image for Exclusive-Neocloud firm Argentum AI in talks for $5 billion AI chip financing, sources say
Exclusive-Neocloud firm Argentum AI in talks for $5 billion AI chip financing, sources say
Image for Exclusive-Syngenta IPO aims for valuation of at least $66 billion, sources say
Exclusive-Syngenta IPO aims for valuation of at least $66 billion, sources say
Image for High inflation to persist globally into next year, Reuters poll shows
High inflation to persist globally into next year, Reuters poll shows
Image for Boeing shares plunge on slower-than-expected 737 production, weaker free cash flow outlook
Boeing shares plunge on slower-than-expected 737 production, weaker free cash flow outlook
Image for Pound near 17-month high on euro a day ahead of British budget
Pound near 17-month high on euro a day ahead of British budget
Image for Maire's profit jumps as changes in logistic routes support Mideast operations
Maire's profit jumps as changes in logistic routes support Mideast operations
Image for Advent raises $30 billion for latest buyout, mid-market funds
Advent raises $30 billion for latest buyout, mid-market funds
Image for France to exempt retailers from replacing diesel released from reserves
France to exempt retailers from replacing diesel released from reserves
Image for China's Great Wall Motor to build Ora 5 compact SUV in Bulgaria
China's Great Wall Motor to build Ora 5 compact SUV in Bulgaria
Image for Guidewire to buy UK insurance AI firm hyperexponential in deal worth up to $2.1 billion
Guidewire to buy UK insurance AI firm hyperexponential in deal worth up to $2.1 billion
Image for Euro zone extends deadline for bids to replace ECB's Schnabel
Euro zone extends deadline for bids to replace ECB's Schnabel
View All Finance Posts