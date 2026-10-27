GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Advent raises $30 billion for latest buyout, mid-market funds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Advent raises $30 billion for latest buyout, mid-market funds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance private equity Markets Investing

Advent Raises $30 Billion for Global Buyout and Mid-Market Private Equity Funds

Advent's Latest Fundraising Achievements

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Private equity giant Advent raised $30 billion across its latest fund complex, the firm said on Tuesday, securing capital for a flagship buyout vehicle and a new mid-market strategy, and defying a sluggish exit market.

Fundraising Details

Here are more details:

Global Private Equity Fund

• Advent raised $27 billion for its 11th global private equity fund, GPE XI, the largest buyout fund closed so far in 2026, the firm said

Mid-Market Strategy

• The private equity firm also secured more than $3 billion in commitments for a new mid-market strategy it launched in March

Market Context

• The announcement comes at a time when a prolonged slowdown has made it harder for buyout firms to sell their holdings, curtailing cash distributions to investors and leaving them with less capital to commit to new funds

Investment Focus

Geographic and Sector Focus

• GPE XI will invest across various sectors and deal sizes with a primary focus on Europe and North America, while continuing to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets, Advent said

Mid-Market Vehicle Strategy

Deal Team and Investment Size

• Meanwhile, the mid-market vehicle will use the same deal teams to invest equity between $100 million and $350 million in North American and European companies with enterprise values of up to $1.25 billion

Investor Base

• The firm secured capital from new and existing investors, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, institutional managers, family offices and high-net-worth individuals

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • GPE XI surpassed its $26 billion target by closing at approximately $27 billion, making it the largest buyout fund closed so far in 2026 (natlawreview.com).
  • Advent’s new mid‑market fund, launched in March, closed over $3 billion in commitments, applying the same deal teams to smaller buyout opportunities (natlawreview.com).
  • The successful fundraising underscores Advent’s strong global LP relationships and stature at a time when sluggish exit markets have pressured distributions and fundraising across the buy‑out sector (natlawreview.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Advent raised in its latest fund complex?
Advent has raised $30 billion across its latest fund complex, including a flagship buyout vehicle and a new mid-market strategy.
What is the size of Advent’s latest global private equity fund?
Advent raised $27 billion for its 11th global private equity fund, GPE XI, making it the largest buyout fund closed so far in 2026.
What regions will Advent's GPE XI fund focus on?
GPE XI will primarily focus on Europe and North America, while expanding in Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets.
Who are the investors in Advent’s latest funds?
Investors include pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, institutional managers, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.
What is Advent’s new mid-market strategy?
Advent's new mid-market vehicle will invest equity between $100 million and $350 million in North American and European companies with enterprise values up to $1.25 billion.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for France to exempt retailers from replacing diesel released from reserves

France to exempt retailers from replacing diesel released from reserves

Image for Great Wall Motor to build Ora 5 compact SUV in Bulgaria

Great Wall Motor to build Ora 5 compact SUV in Bulgaria

Image for Guidewire to buy UK insurance AI firm hyperexponential in deal worth up to $2.1 billion

Guidewire to buy UK insurance AI firm hyperexponential in deal worth up to $2.1 billion

Image for Euro zone extends deadline for bids to replace ECB's Schnabel

Euro zone extends deadline for bids to replace ECB's Schnabel

Image for Auditor of GFG Alliance's Liberty Commodities fined in UK

Auditor of GFG Alliance's Liberty Commodities fined in UK

Image for Britain issues costliest 5-year debt since 2008 before budget

Britain issues costliest 5-year debt since 2008 before budget

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Maire's profit jumps as changes in logistic routes support Mideast operations
Maire's profit jumps as changes in logistic routes support Mideast operations
Image for Coca-Cola lifts profit forecast as global soda demand holds firm
Coca-Cola lifts profit forecast as global soda demand holds firm
Image for PayPal raises 2026 profit forecast as turnaround gains traction
PayPal raises 2026 profit forecast as turnaround gains traction
Image for Who controls powerful AI? Anthropic has a plan for long after its leaders depart
Who controls powerful AI? Anthropic has a plan for long after its leaders depart
Image for Fashion's AI era: face swaps and digital clones 
Fashion's AI era: face swaps and digital clones 
Image for Exclusive-Alleged Israeli spy company heavily targeted Starlink users, sources say
Exclusive-Alleged Israeli spy company heavily targeted Starlink users, sources say
Image for Britain's FTSE 100 falls as HSBC drags banks lower
Britain's FTSE 100 falls as HSBC drags banks lower
Image for British Business Bank Supports Almost £4 Billion in Small Business Loans
British Business Bank Supports Almost £4 Billion in Small Business Loans
Image for Big Tech earnings a test of the AI boom amid market turmoil
Big Tech earnings a test of the AI boom amid market turmoil
Image for Qatar extends force majeure on LNG cargoes to Italy's Edison until end-December
Qatar extends force majeure on LNG cargoes to Italy's Edison until end-December
Image for Beiersdorf CEO says company is 'there to stay' in Russia
Beiersdorf CEO says company is 'there to stay' in Russia
Image for OPEC+ oil producers set to keep output targets steady at Sunday meeting, sources say
OPEC+ oil producers set to keep output targets steady at Sunday meeting, sources say
View All Finance Posts