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Pound near 17-month high on euro a day ahead of British budget - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pound near 17-month high on euro a day ahead of British budget

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Pound Hovers Near 17-Month High on Euro Ahead of British Budget

Market Movements and Expectations Ahead of the British Budget

Sterling Performance Against Major Currencies

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The pound dipped against the dollar and held near a 17-month high versus the euro a day ahead of the British budget announcement, in which finance minister John Healey will seek to strike a balance between the wishes of bond investors and government promises to ease the cost of living for households. 

Sterling was at 83.67 pence per euro, a fraction firmer on the day, and closing in on last week's 83.63, which was its strongest on the common currency since May 2025. 

It was down 0.2% against the dollar at $1.3316, though that was more reflective of the dollar, which was also firmer on the euro, Japanese yen and Swiss franc. 

Factors Influencing the Pound's Rally

The pound has been rallying on the euro as traders expect a largely undramatic budget on Wednesday, while political ructions in France have jolted French government bonds dramatically and weighed on the shared currency.

Government Policy and Investor Sentiment

Healey is likely to offer some help to households facing another rise in energy bills and he has hinted that businesses will get "breathing space" from rising costs.

But against a backdrop of the US-Israeli war on Iran, which has driven up inflation and taken government bond yields worldwide to multi-decade highs, markets could take fright if he delivers a big spending and tax-raising budget. 

And investors think Healey has heard their warnings. 

Analyst and Market Reactions

"UK investors we spoke to into the Budget largely expect a low-key, low-volatility event," said analysts at Morgan Stanley in a Tuesday note, setting out their final thoughts ahead of the event. 

Also in focus will be how much "fiscal headroom" Healey leaves, the amount and type of borrowing, and also how likely it is the path he outlines can be delivered.

"Market participants we talked to zoomed in more on the perceived plausibility of the fiscal plan and any near-term borrowing increases which might be presented as one-offs and temporary, but seen by the market as permanent," said Morgan Stanley. 

Volatility and Options Market Insights

Currency options markets also suggest traders are expecting a fairly muted event. 

Euro/sterling overnight implied volatility, a gauge of the scale of an expected move in a currency pair across the coming day, was last 5.3%, an increase from recent sessions but below the more than 10% recorded just ahead of last year's budget. 

Sterling/dollar overnight implied vol was 8%, a level last hit earlier this month. 

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling hovers near a 17‑month high against the euro, supported by robust UK jobs and inflation data, and rising expectations of a Bank of England rate hike. (meridiansolutionsint.com)
  • Political turmoil and elevated bond yields in France continue to weigh on the euro, underpinning sterling’s outperformance. (meridiansolutionsint.com)
  • Market sentiment ahead of the budget signals low volatility, though focus remains on Healey’s fiscal headroom and whether new borrowing will be temporary or structural. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the pound near a 17-month high against the euro?
Traders expect a stable British budget and political uncertainty in France, which supports the pound against the euro.
How has the pound performed against the dollar?
The pound slipped 0.2% against the dollar, reflecting the overall strength of the US currency.
What are investors watching for in the British budget?
Investors are focused on fiscal headroom, borrowing plans, and the plausibility of the fiscal path set by the government.
How are currency markets reacting ahead of the budget?
Currency options show traders expect a muted market reaction, with implied volatility below last year's levels.
What fiscal measures is John Healey expected to announce?
Healey may offer help to households facing higher energy bills and give businesses relief from rising costs.

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