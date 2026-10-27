Syngenta Seeks $66 Billion Valuation in Anticipated Hong Kong IPO Next Year
Syngenta's Planned IPO and Market Positioning
By John Revill and Oliver Hirt
IPO Valuation and Strategic Positioning
ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Syngenta's advisers are targeting a valuation of at least $66 billion in the Swiss-Chinese agrochemicals group's planned Hong Kong listing, which is likely to take place early next year, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
UBS and China International Capital Corp (CICC) are marketing the Basel-based maker of seeds and crop-protection products at 15 to 20 times expected 2026 core earnings (EBITDA), the sources said.
Valuation Metrics and Market Comparison
That would value Syngenta, which is controlled by Chinese state-owned firm Sinochem, at $66 billion to $88 billion, based on its 2025 EBITDA of $4.4 billion, placing the offering among the largest global IPOs expected next year.
The valuation reflects Syngenta's efforts to position itself more as a biotechnology company than a chemicals producer, the sources said. One of them added that a strong product line-up in crop protection and development pipeline for new seed varieties resistant to disease and pests supported a high valuation.
IPO Management and Stakeholders
China CITIC Bank and Bank of America are also helping run the IPO. Syngenta and UBS declined to comment. CICC, China CITIC Bank and Bank of America did not immediately respond to requests.
IPO Timeline and Market Conditions
Potential IPO Timing
JANUARY WINDOW
Three sources said the IPO could still take place before the end of 2026, but an early-2027 debut was considered more likely.
"There's confidence a January window is feasible," said one.
Investor Engagement and Geographic Focus
The bankers are meeting investors in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Beijing ahead of planned marketing in Frankfurt and London.
Investor Sentiment and Industry Trends
Some Asian investors are also showing renewed interest in more traditional industrial companies as enthusiasm for artificial intelligence-related stocks cools, the sources added.
Syngenta's Business Strategy and Market Impact
Use of IPO Proceeds and Company Growth
Syngenta, which Sinochem acquired for $43 billion in 2017, plans to sell a stake of 10% to 20% and use the proceeds to reduce debt and invest in crop-protection products and seeds.
The company has already filed for the flotation which could raise $5 billion to $10 billion.
Hong Kong IPO Market Overview
Hong Kong's IPO market is booming, with 118 newly listed companies raising HK$388.0 billion ($49.5 billion) in the first nine months of 2026, up 106% from a year earlier, according to HKEX data.
Recent Market Volatility and Delayed Listings
Sentiment weakened this month, however, after a selloff in AI-related stocks raised concerns over valuations and returns on AI spending. Changzhou Microintelligence and Jiangsu Slender West Lake Culture and Tourism postponed their offerings, citing market conditions.
Syngenta's Competitive Landscape and Leadership
Syngenta's IPO would revive Sinochem's efforts to take the company public after it withdrew a proposed Shanghai listing in 2024.
Syngenta competes with BASF, Bayer and Corteva, and recently appointed as CEO Hengde Qin, a Chinese national seen as someone who can navigate the various approval processes.
Product Portfolio and Global Presence
The company sells seeds, herbicides, insecticides and fungicides, alongside biological and digital farming products. It has more than 50,000 employees in over 90 countries, according to its website.
(Reporting by John Revill and Oliver Hirt, additional reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Hong Kong. Editing by Dave Graham and Mark Potter)