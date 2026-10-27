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Intesa keen to protect Generali's independence with other core shareholders - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Intesa keen to protect Generali's independence with other core shareholders

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Intesa Sanpaolo Prioritizes Generali's Independence With Main Shareholders

Intesa Sanpaolo's Commitment to Generali's Independence

Intesa Sanpaolo's Position on Generali

MILAN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo is keen that Assicurazioni Generali remain independent and is ready to work alongside the other key investors in the country's biggest insurer to reach this goal, CEO Carlo Messina said.

Potential Impact of Monte dei Paschi di Siena Bid

Intesa has bid to buy Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a deal that would make it the biggest shareholder in Generali.

CEO Carlo Messina's Statements

Reiterating Non-Interference

Speaking at an economic conference in Rome, Messina reiterated that Intesa had no plans to interfere with the running of Generali and only wanted to protect its independence.

Collaboration With Other Core Shareholders

Messina said Intesa was happy to do so in cooperation with other core shareholders: UniCredit and the Del Vecchio, Caltagirone and Benetton families.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Intesa plans to become Generali’s largest shareholder via the MPS takeover while ensuring no interference in governance, emphasising maintaining its independence.
  • Key Generali shareholders—UniCredit, Del Vecchio, Caltagirone and Benetton groups—provide a robust coalition to balance Intesa’s growing stake.
  • Intesa has reassured both the Italian government and other stakeholders of its cooperative approach, reducing regulatory and political friction.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Intesa Sanpaolo's stance on Generali's independence?
Intesa Sanpaolo is committed to maintaining Generali's independence and working with core shareholders to achieve this goal.
Who are the other core shareholders in Generali?
The other core shareholders include UniCredit, as well as the Del Vecchio, Caltagirone, and Benetton families.
What would Intesa's acquisition of Monte dei Paschi di Siena mean for Generali?
If Intesa acquires Monte dei Paschi di Siena, it would become the largest shareholder in Generali.
Did Intesa express plans to interfere with Generali's management?
No, Intesa confirmed they have no intention of interfering with Generali's management.

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