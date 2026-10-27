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Romania selects Thales for civil and military radar systems - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Romania selects Thales for civil and military radar systems

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Finance Defense Markets Romania Military Technology

Romania Chooses Thales for Advanced Civil and Military Radar Systems Delivery

Thales Selected to Enhance Romanian Airspace Security

Overview of the Radar Systems Agreement

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Romania's defence ministry has selected French military equipment maker Thales to provide radar systems, supporting both civil and military airspace surveillance and approach and landing operations, the company said on Tuesday.

Operational Benefits for the Romanian Air Force

• The systems will enhance the Romanian Air Force's ability to relocate operations and operate from alternative sites, reducing reliance on fixed airbase infrastructure and strengthening operational resilience.

Procurement and Deployment Details

• The Defence ministry intends to buy four such radar systems, which will be delivered to four Romanian Air Force locations by 2030.

Strategic Context and Regional Security

Romania’s Geopolitical Position

• NATO member Romania shares a 614-km (381-mile) border with Ukraine and has repeatedly reported Russian drone incursions into its airspace since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Response to Airspace Incursions

• Romania has started shooting down drones that have been entering its airspace.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • Romania will procure four mobile approach and landing radar systems from Thales, contract signed on October 27, 2026, valued at approximately 326.5 million lei (ex‑VAT) with deliveries starting in 2028 (tvrinfo.ro).
  • These dual‑use radar units will enable identification, tracking, and guidance of aircraft (military and civilian) even in adverse weather and electromagnetic environments, enhancing operational resilience by enabling deployment at alternative locations (tvrinfo.ro).
  • The procurement aligns with Romania’s broader SAFE programme, through which it also signed July 2026 contracts with Thales for 12 Ground Master 200 MM/A air‑surveillance radars under a Euro‑European joint acquisition, with full deliveries planned by 2030 (agerpres.ro).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which company was selected to supply radar systems for Romania?
French military equipment maker Thales was selected by Romania's defence ministry.
How many radar systems will Romania purchase from Thales?
The Romanian Defence Ministry intends to purchase four radar systems.
What is the purpose of the new radar systems in Romania?
The radar systems will support both civil and military airspace surveillance and operations.
When are the Thales radar systems expected to be delivered?
The radar systems will be delivered to four Romanian Air Force locations by 2030.
Why has Romania increased its airspace surveillance capabilities?
Romania has reported drone incursions from Russia since the Ukraine invasion and has started shooting down drones entering its airspace.

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