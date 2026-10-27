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Finance

Maire's profit jumps as changes in logistic routes support Mideast operations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Maire's Profit Jumps 18.6% as Logistics Changes Boost Mideast Operations

Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Italian engineering group Maire reported an 18.6% rise in its nine-month profit and confirmed its 2026 guidance on Tuesday, as mitigation measures allowed it to continue on-site operations in the Middle East.

Operational Advances in the Middle East

The group said it was able to advance operations in the Middle East thanks to the availability of materials and key equipment, ensured by an extensive procurement campaign carried out in late 2025 and reinforced by more recent deliveries allowed by the reconfiguration of logistic routes.

Key Financial Highlights

  • 2026 revenue and core earnings both seen between the middle and the upper end of guidance ranges
  • Maire reported a net profit of €243 million ($271 million) for the first nine months of 2026
  • Order intake totalled €8.9 billion, approaching the €9 billion full-year target, leading to a backlog of €16.4 billion at the end of September
Sustainable Technology and Expansion Initiatives
  • Sustainable technology solutions unit Nextchem booked nine-month revenue of €476.3 million, up 54% year-on-year, with further growth acceleration expected in the fourth quarter
  • Nextchem recently signed binding deals to buy Swedish-German MEAB to expand its critical minerals technologies portfolio
Additional Information

($1 = 0.8961 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Uras in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Net profit rose 18.6% to €243 million in the first nine months of 2026, reflecting resilient execution amid regional disruptions.
  • Order intake reached €8.9 billion, nearing the €9 billion full‑year target, leaving a robust backlog of €16.4 billion by end‑September.
  • Nextchem, the sustainable technologies arm, delivered a 54% year‑on‑year revenue surge to €476.3 million and signed binding agreements to acquire MEAB assets to expand its critical minerals tech portfolio.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Maire's profit increase over nine months?
Maire reported an 18.6% rise in its nine-month profit, reaching €243 million.
What supported Maire's operations in the Middle East?
Operations were supported by extensive procurement and changes in logistic routes ensuring material availability.
What is Maire's order intake and backlog for 2026?
Order intake totaled €8.9 billion, with a backlog of €16.4 billion at the end of September.
How did Nextchem perform during the period?
Nextchem booked nine-month revenue of €476.3 million, up 54% year-on-year, with further growth expected.
What acquisition did Nextchem recently make?
Nextchem signed binding deals to acquire Swedish-German MEAB to expand its minerals technologies portfolio.

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