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Italy to approve 2027 budget on Wednesday as talks progress with EU on deficit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy to approve 2027 budget on Wednesday as talks progress with EU on deficit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Italy to Finalize 2027 Budget as EU Deficit Negotiations Move Forward

Italy's 2027 Budget Law and EU Deficit Talks

By Giuseppe Fonte and Alvise Armellini

Budget Approval Timeline and Government Stance

ROME, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Italy plans to approve its budget law for 2027 on Wednesday, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said, as talks with European Union authorities progress over granting a temporary increase in the fiscal deficit.

Speaking at a conference on Italy's regions on Tuesday, Giorgetti said he faced spending requests from ministries that were "far above" Italy's budgetary capacity, reiterating Rome's cautious stance on state finances amid rising borrowing costs.

"These are very intense times, we're working day and night," Giorgetti said.

The cabinet is expected to meet on Wednesday at 1100 GMT.

Key Budget Measures and EU National Escape Clause

Italy aims to fund tax cuts and spending hikes worth around €23.5 billion ($26.22 billion) next year, in what will be the last budget under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni before national elections due in 2027.

Role of the National Escape Clause (NEC)

Around half of the funding needs stem from the European Union's so-called "National Escape Clause" (NEC) which grants temporary and partial exemption from the bloc's budget rules.

The NEC currently allows higher deficits to boost the defence budget and to pay for investments to make the economy greener. Italy, however, wants to use part of the leeway to help families cope with surging energy costs.

Progress with the European Commission

"We have made progress with the European Commission, so I believe we will finalize by tonight the proposals we believe can be considered admissible," Giorgetti said.

Fiscal Deficit Projections

Italy has estimated its budget deficit will rise to 3.4% of gross domestic product ‌next ⁠year from 2.9% expected in 2026, before marginally declining to 3.2% in 2028.

Financial Sector Contributions and Tax Changes

Banks, insurers and other financial institutions such as the state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) are expected to contribute to the budget through higher taxes worth around €5 billion.

Potential Tax Increases

Options being discussed include higher IRES corporate tax on the financial sector and an increase in a tax on financial transactions, people familiar with the matter said.

Banking Sector Concerns

Italian banks complain they are already subject to a 27.5% rate of IRES while other businesses pay a lower 24%, and they say other sectors should help ease the burden of energy costs for households and firms.

Italy may also increase the IRAP corporate tax on companies that produce, distribute, and supply energy products.

Political and Social Context

Meloni, who is facing mounting pressure from protests over the rising cost of living, wants to announce tax cuts mainly benefiting middle-earners.

($1 = 0.8961 euros)

(Editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Cabinet to approve 2027 budget Wednesday, with €23.5 billion in tax cuts and spending hikes (Funds partly from EU’s NEC fiscal leeway)
  • Deficit expected to rise to ~3.4 % of GDP in 2027 before easing to 3.2 % in 2028; aimed at exploiting NEC flexibility for energy support and defense
  • State banks and insurers to contribute via ~€5 billion in additional taxes; government balancing rising borrowing costs and election-year pressures

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Italy approve its 2027 budget?
Italy plans to approve its 2027 budget law on Wednesday, as announced by Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti.
What is the focus of Italy's 2027 budget?
The 2027 budget focuses on tax cuts, spending hikes, and measures to help families with rising energy costs, funded partly by higher taxes on banks and financial transactions.
How is the EU involved in Italy's budget approval?
Italy is negotiating with the European Union to temporarily increase its fiscal deficit under the National Escape Clause, allowing investment and relief amid higher borrowing costs.
Which sectors will be most impacted by Italy's budget changes?
Banks, insurers, and financial institutions are set to face higher taxes, while energy sector companies may see increased corporate taxation.
How will the 2027 budget affect Italian citizens?
The budget aims to provide relief from rising energy costs and includes tax cuts mainly for middle-earners, in response to cost-of-living pressures.

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