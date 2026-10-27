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Exclusive-Neocloud firm Argentum AI in talks for $5 billion AI chip financing, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Neocloud firm Argentum AI in talks for $5 billion AI chip financing, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Argentum AI Pursues $5 Billion Private Credit Deal for AI Chip Expansion

Argentum AI's Financing Efforts and Market Context

By Akash Sriram

Argentum AI's $5 Billion Financing Deal

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Super Micro-backed cloud computing firm Argentum AI is in talks to secure a $5 billion financing deal for AI chips with a major private credit firm, according to two people familiar with the matter. 

Purpose of the Financing

One of the people said the money would pay for additional chips for the data center Argentum secured in Poland with DL Invest Group, and that the debt is meant for chips leased to customers that do not have investment-grade ratings.

Argentum's Revenue and Contracted Deals

Argentum has secured more than $12 billion in contracted revenue, the person said.

Industry Trends and Competitive Landscape

The deal comes as financing for neoclouds, which rent out AI computing power to other companies, has tightened.

Challenges in Debt Markets

Elon Musk wrote on X on Sunday that debt markets have almost entirely shut off access to money for companies without substantial revenue independent of AI data centers. He predicted that 200-plus neoclouds will see "guppy-level death and consolidation."

Recent Major Financing Deals

SpaceX secured $40 billion of debt for chips with an affiliate of Apollo Global Management on Monday. Musk credited the rockets-to-AI firm's investment-grade rating and its Starlink and launch revenue.

AI cloud services firm Nebius last week secured a $3.5 billion financing facility ‌from Citi to fund the continued development of its data centers and GPU purchases as it races to expand capacity.

About Argentum AI

Argentum, led by founder and CEO Andrew Sobko, is an independent, institutional-grade AI cloud platform focused on deploying large-scale GPU infrastructure for enterprise AI. The Chicago-based startup was founded in 2025.

Key Partnerships and Previous Deals

The startup signed a roughly $2.5 billion deal in May with cloud gaming firm Boosteroid and DL Invest for a 300-megawatt data center.

Future Financing Strategies

The company had said then that it was working with US financial institutions and investment banks on financing structures for future deployments.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Argentum AI seeking financing for?
Argentum AI is in talks to secure $5 billion in financing for additional AI chips to expand its data center operations, particularly in Poland.
Who is backing Argentum AI?
Argentum AI is backed by Super Micro and has partnered with DL Invest Group for its Poland data center.
Why is AI chip financing important for neocloud companies?
AI chip financing enables neocloud companies like Argentum AI to lease GPU infrastructure to clients, even those without investment-grade ratings, helping meet rising enterprise AI demands.
How much contracted revenue has Argentum AI secured?
Argentum AI has secured more than $12 billion in contracted revenue according to sources familiar with the matter.
What challenges are neocloud firms currently facing?
Neocloud firms are facing tightened credit markets, making it harder to secure large-scale financing for expansion and operations.

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