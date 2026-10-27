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Great Wall Motor to build Ora 5 compact SUV in Bulgaria - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Great Wall Motor to build Ora 5 compact SUV in Bulgaria

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Great Wall Motor to Launch Ora 5 Production in Bulgaria from 2027

Great Wall Motor's Expansion Strategy in Europe

Manufacturing Agreement and Production Plans

MILAN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - China's Great Wall Motor will build its Ora 5 compact SUV in Bulgaria from early 2027 under a manufacturing agreement with a local partner, establishing its first manufacturing base in Europe as it seeks a comeback in the region.

Great Wall Motor said on Tuesday the Bulgarian plant would have a planned capacity of 50,000 vehicles a year, with production scheduled to start in the first quarter of next year. It did not disclose financial details of the agreement.

Chinese Automakers and the European Market

Chinese automakers are racing to establish manufacturing bases in Europe to support sales growth and reduce exposure to trade barriers, after the European Union imposed additional tariffs on China-built electric vehicles and discussed with Beijing an import cap on hybrid cars.

GWM's EVs imported from China are subject to a 20.7% EU anti-subsidy duty on top of the bloc's standard 10% car import tariff.

"We don't just want to sell cars to Europe: we want to become part of Europe," GWM Chief Technology Officer Nicole Wu said.

Automaker Plans European Comeback

Production Targets and Industrial Parks

The automaker aims to make 300,000 vehicles in Europe by 2029, a senior executive told Reuters last year. "Looking ahead, the group plans integrated industrial parks in Europe for vehicles and components," the company said in a statement.

Product Offerings and R&D Initiatives

GWM offers the Ora 5 in Europe with electric, hybrid and petrol powertrains. It did not specify on Tuesday which version it plans to manufacture at the Bulgarian plant.

The European comeback planned by GWM includes at least ten new and derivative models over the next two years, and an offering beyond EVs. It has operated a research and development centre in Munich, Germany, since 2021, working on local demand research, regulatory compliance and validation.

Market Performance and Future Goals

One of the first Chinese carmakers to enter Europe, GWM made a high-profile push centered on EVs earlier this decade but struggled to gain traction.

While Chinese rivals including BYD, Chery and Leapmotor have posted rapid growth in the region, GWM's sales were negligible, falling nearly 30% in 2025 to just 3,500 cars.

It is targeting a 3% to 5% European market share by 2030.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari in Milan; additional reporting by Qiaoyi Li in Beijing; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • The plant in Bahovitsa, Bulgaria—operated with local partner Litex Motors—represents GWM’s first European manufacturing facility and aims to bypass heavy EU import tariffs on EVs (20.7% anti‑subsidy plus 10% standard tariff). (bnrnews.bg)
  • Production will initially focus on the electric version of the Ora 5 starting January 2027, with hybrid and petrol variants potentially added later; capacity is targeted at about 50,000 vehicles per year. (bnrnews.bg)
  • This move aligns with GWM’s broader European comeback strategy—aiming for 300,000 annual vehicle production in Europe by 2029 and launching at least ten models over the next two years to capture a 3–5% market share. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Great Wall Motor begin producing the Ora 5 in Bulgaria?
Great Wall Motor will start production of the Ora 5 compact SUV in Bulgaria in early 2027.
What is the planned production capacity for the Bulgarian plant?
The Bulgarian plant is planned to have a capacity of 50,000 vehicles per year.
Why is Great Wall Motor building a manufacturing base in Europe?
GWM aims to support sales growth, reduce trade barrier exposure, and establish a stronger presence in the European market.
What vehicle versions might be produced at the Bulgarian plant?
GWM offers electric, hybrid, and petrol Ora 5 variants, but hasn't specified which will be made in Bulgaria.
What is Great Wall Motor's target market share in Europe by 2030?
Great Wall Motor is targeting a 3% to 5% European market share by 2030.

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