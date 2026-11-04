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AstraZeneca made $10 billion offer for obesity drugmaker Rhythm, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AstraZeneca made $10 billion offer for obesity drugmaker Rhythm, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Finance Pharmaceuticals Mergers Obesity Drugs Markets

AstraZeneca Proposes $10 Billion Acquisition of Obesity Drugmaker Rhythm

Overview of the Proposed Acquisition

By Sabrina Valle, Milana Vinn and Amy-Jo Crowley

Details of the Offer

Nov 4 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca made an offer of about $10 billion to acquire obesity drugmaker Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, according to three people familiar with the matter.

AstraZeneca offered as much as $134 a share in the non-binding proposal, including payments for milestone achievements, the people said. 

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Wednesday that AstraZeneca had made a $124-per-share offer for the company last month.

Shares of Rhythm closed up 28% at $110.68 on the news, giving it a market capitalization of about $7.64 billion.

Strategic Rationale and Business Implications

Role of Alexion in the Acquisition

The acquisition would be pursued through AstraZeneca's rare-disease business Alexion, which the company acquired for $39 billion in 2021 to expand beyond its core oncology and biopharmaceutical franchises, two of the people said.

Responses from Stakeholders

An AstraZeneca spokesperson declined to comment.

Representatives for Rhythm did not respond to a request for comment. 

AstraZeneca’s Growth Strategy

Recent Company Performance

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot is seeking to shift investors' focus back to growth after a turbulent few months. The company, which has a $292 billion market value, faced some clinical trial setbacks, and reports of a potentially transformative deal with US rival Bristol Myers Squibb had weighed on the shares. 

Expansion into Rare Diseases

Rhythm develops therapies for rare neuroendocrine disorders, while Alexion specializes in treatments for rare diseases and has become the centerpiece of AstraZeneca's efforts to expand in high-growth specialty medicines.

Renewed Interest in Rhythm

AstraZeneca had previously expressed interest in Rhythm, which develops treatments for rare metabolic disorders and severe obesity, and renewed its pursuit in recent months, the Wall Street Journal reported. 

Market Impact and Future Outlook

Regulatory Developments

In March, the US Food and Drug Administration expanded the use of Rhythm's therapy, Imcivree, for a rare form of obesity caused by brain damage, making it the first treatment to be approved in the country for the condition.

The company is also developing treatments for additional rare neuroendocrine and metabolic diseases.

Obesity Drug Market Trends

The obesity drug market has become one of the pharmaceutical industry's most coveted sectors, driven by strong demand for treatments from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly and expectations that sales could exceed $100 billion annually over the next decade.

Rhythm’s Position in the Market

While Rhythm's therapies target rare genetic forms of obesity rather than the broader weight-loss market, an acquisition would give AstraZeneca an established commercial presence in the fast-growing field while expanding its rare-disease portfolio.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle and Milana Vinn in New York, Amy-Jo Crowley in London and Siddhi Mahatole in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo and Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • AstraZeneca’s non‑binding offer values Rhythm at ~$10 billion (~$134/share including milestones), well above its $7.6 billion market cap (~$110.68/share) at close.
  • The deal would leverage Rhythm’s approved obesity therapy Imcivree—recently expanded by the FDA for acquired hypothalamic obesity—as part of AstraZeneca’s rare‑disease arm, Alexion.
  • Though obesity remains a high‑growth area (forecasted to exceed $100 billion by 2030), Rhythm’s focus on rare genetic obesity offers AstraZeneca targeted entry into the MC4R pathway drug space.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did AstraZeneca offer to acquire Rhythm Pharmaceuticals?
AstraZeneca made an offer of about $10 billion to acquire Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, with a proposed share price of up to $134 including milestone payments.
What is Rhythm Pharmaceuticals known for?
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals specializes in therapies for rare neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders, including treatments for severe obesity.
Why is AstraZeneca interested in acquiring Rhythm Pharmaceuticals?
AstraZeneca aims to expand its presence in the obesity drug and rare disease markets, seeking growth after recent clinical setbacks.
What impact did the acquisition news have on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' shares?
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' shares rose by 28%, closing at $110.68 and giving the company a market capitalization of $7.64 billion.
Will the acquisition be pursued through a specific AstraZeneca division?
Yes, the acquisition is expected to be pursued through AstraZeneca's rare-disease business unit, Alexion.

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