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Portugal weighing bigger Galp stake after Moeve merger collapse, minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Portugal weighing bigger Galp stake after Moeve merger collapse, minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 1, 2026

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Portugal May Boost Galp Energia Stake After Moeve Merger Falls Through

Government Response and Strategic Asset Protection

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Portugal's government is assessing whether to increase its 8% stake in oil company Galp Energia after the collapse of merger talks with Spain's Moeve, the economy minister said on Sunday as it seeks to safeguard strategic assets including the country's only oil refinery.

Merger Collapse and Market Impact

The two companies called off a merger of their downstream assets last week as the US-Iran war turned refineries from struggling businesses into prized assets, making long-term merger valuations difficult.

Official Statements on Merger Decision

Minister Manuel Castro Almeida told public radio Antena 1 and business newspaper Negocios that the merger's collapse was "a decision taken by both companies", stressing that the "government fully respects private enterprise and private property".

Energy Security and State Involvement

He added, however, that the government had "fulfilled its duty" by ensuring any ownership change at the Sines refinery, Portugal's sole refinery and a strategic asset, "posed no risk to energy security."

Potential Increase in State Stake

Asked whether the state could raise its 8% stake in Galp, Castro Almeida did not rule it out.

"If I tell you that is a possibility, Galp's shares will rise tomorrow. If I tell you it is out of the question, I would be lying," he said, adding that the government "will keep assessing" the option.

Broader Strategic Moves by the Government

His remarks fit a broader pattern of Lisbon reasserting control over strategic assets.

Portugal's state holding company Parpublica has bought a 5.3% stake in power and gas grid operator REN from insurer Fidelidade, controlled by China's Fosun, raising the government's stake in the strategic utility to 19%.

Background on Galp and Moeve Merger Talks

Galp and Moeve – owned by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala and US investment firm Carlyle – announced a non-binding agreement in January to explore merging some of their assets through two joint ventures.

The proposed joint venture would have combined Galp's Sines refinery with Moeve's Huelva and Algeciras refineries.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Merger between Galp and Moeve has collapsed, shifting priority to protecting Portugal’s sole oil refinery.
  • Government is considering raising its 8% stake in Galp but remains cautious due to market sensitivity.
  • This move aligns with recent actions reinforcing state control over strategic assets—Parpública has increased its stake in energy grid operator REN to 19%.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Portugal considering increasing its stake in Galp Energia?
Portugal aims to safeguard key strategic assets, including the Sines oil refinery, after the collapse of Galp-Moeve merger talks.
What led to the collapse of merger talks between Galp and Moeve?
Rising asset values due to the US-Iran war and difficulties with long-term merger valuations led to the talks being called off.
What is the government's current stake in Galp Energia?
The Portuguese government currently holds an 8% stake in Galp Energia.
What was the proposed Galp-Moeve joint venture?
The joint venture aimed to combine Galp's Sines refinery with Moeve's Huelva and Algeciras refineries.
How has Portugal been managing other strategic assets?
Portugal has increased its stake in REN to 19% by purchasing shares from Fidelidade, highlighting ongoing efforts to secure strategic utilities.

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