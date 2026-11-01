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China's BYD extends sales growth streak on strong exports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China's BYD extends sales growth streak on strong exports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 1, 2026

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BYD Sees Continued Sales Growth in October on Record Overseas Exports

BYD's October Performance and Market Trends

Sales Growth Driven by Overseas Markets

BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD posted a sixth straight month of sales growth in October, relying on overseas markets to counter sluggish demand and intense price competition at home.

Vehicle sales grew 11% from a year earlier to 490,168 units last month, cooling from a 17% gain in September, while overseas shipments rose 102.8% on the year to 170,194 units, according to Reuters calculations based on a company disclosure on Sunday.

Financial Performance and Export Competition

• BYD's third-quarter profit growth slowed to 28% year-on-year, missing forecasts as an industry-wide push into export markets intensified competition amid weak demand at home

Potential Regulatory Challenges in Europe

• BYD, among the top exporters of hybrid vehicles to the EU, could face new curbs under a China-EU deal aimed at reining in hybrid imports in Europe

Outlook for China's Domestic Car Market

• China's domestic car market is set to stage a modest recovery in 2027 after a steeper-than-expected downturn this year

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Xiuhao Chen and Liz Lee; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • October marked BYD’s sixth consecutive month of sales growth, with an 11% increase to 490,168 units, while exports more than doubled (+102.8%) year‑on‑year.
  • Third‑quarter profit growth slowed to 28%, missing forecasts despite strong export momentum, as intensifying competition both at home and abroad weighs on margins (marketscreener.com).
  • Exports are counter‑balancing weak domestic demand in China, but potential new EU curbs on hybrids and reining in domestic car sales—expected to fall ~22% in 2026 before a 2% rebound in 2027—pose challenges (streetinsider.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many consecutive months of sales growth did BYD achieve?
BYD posted its sixth straight month of sales growth in October.
What drove BYD's sales growth in October?
Growth was driven by strong overseas shipments, which rose 102.8% compared to last year.
How did BYD's third-quarter profit growth perform?
BYD's third-quarter profit growth slowed to 28% year-on-year, missing forecasts.
What challenges does BYD face in the European market?
BYD could face new curbs under a China-EU deal aimed at limiting hybrid imports in Europe.
What is the outlook for China's domestic car market?
China's domestic car market is expected to begin a modest recovery in 2027 after a downturn this year.

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