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Finance

China willing to import more German goods, Premier Li says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 31, 2026

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China Agrees to Boost Imports of German Goods, Eyes Closer Trade Ties

China and Germany Seek Stronger Economic Cooperation

China's Commitment to German Imports

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China is willing to import more high-quality German products, its Premier Li Qiang told visiting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday, as the two countries seek to shore up trade ties amid rising protectionism between Europe and Beijing.

Support for Free Trade and Open Cooperation

• Li also urged the two countries to firmly uphold free trade and open cooperation, according to a readout released by the Chinese foreign ministry late on Friday.

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

Focus Areas for Collaboration

• China is willing to work with Germany to use intergovernmental consultation mechanisms to expand cooperation in autos, chemicals, artificial intelligence, digital and green industries, Li said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's Call for Closer Ties

• Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday urged Germany to pursue a "rational, pragmatic and ‌friendly" policy towards China, using talks with Steinmeier to push for closer ties despite growing trade frictions between Beijing and Europe.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • Premier Li Qiang reaffirmed on October 31, 2026 that China is open to increasing imports of high‑quality German products and deepening collaboration across autos, chemicals, AI, digital and green industries, using intergovernmental mechanisms to facilitate cooperation. (apnews.com)
  • Li emphasized the importance of firm support for free trade and open cooperation, positioning China as both a “super seller” and “super buyer” amid escalating protectionism, and signaling readiness to leverage consultations to boost bilateral trade. (apnews.com)
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Germany—during the same visit—to adopt a ‘rational, pragmatic and friendly’ China policy, reinforcing Beijing’s strategy of advancing economic ties through dialogue, mutual respect and strategic stability. (theprint.in)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did China's Premier Li Qiang say about German imports?
Premier Li Qiang stated that China is willing to import more high-quality German products to strengthen trade relations.
How do China and Germany plan to expand cooperation?
They aim to use intergovernmental consultation mechanisms and expand cooperation in autos, chemicals, AI, digital, and green industries.
What stance did Li Qiang take on free trade?
Li Qiang urged both countries to firmly uphold free trade and open cooperation despite increasing protectionism.
How did Chinese President Xi Jinping address trade frictions with Germany?
Xi Jinping encouraged Germany to adopt a rational, pragmatic, and friendly policy towards China to foster closer ties.

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