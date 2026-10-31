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Finance

Virgin Media O2 to cut thousands of jobs, Sky News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 31, 2026

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Virgin Media O2 to Reduce Workforce by Thousands in Major UK Restructuring

Major Job Cuts and Cost Reduction Efforts at Virgin Media O2

Overview of the Restructuring

Oct 31 (Reuters) - British telecoms operator Virgin Media O2, which is jointly owned by Liberty Global and Spain's Telefonica, will cut thousands of jobs in a sweeping shakeup, Sky News reported on Saturday, citing people close to the company.

Scale and Impact of Job Cuts

• Up to 4,000 of Virgin Media O2's 16,000 employees could be affected, although the precise number of job cuts has yet to be finalised, the report said

Roles Most Affected

• Most of the job cuts are expected to affect non-customer-facing roles, while a number of senior leadership changes are already under way, the report said

Company Response

• Virgin Media O2 declined to comment on the report

Additional Cost-Cutting Measures

• The company is also expected to review usage of contractors and suppliers in an effort to reduce costs, the report said

Financial Context

• The Financial Times reported in July that VMO2's owners were weighing options to reduce the company's £22 billion ($29.46 billion) debt pile

• In September, the Financial Times reported Virgin Media O2’s shareholders were seeking to reduce costs by about £600 million

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7468 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Up to 4,000 roles may be cut, mostly in non‑customer‑facing teams, with senior leadership changes already underway, and contractor/supplier usage under review (news.sky.com)
  • The firm’s shareholders—Liberty Global and Telefónica—are pushing for roughly £600 million in cost savings, including job reductions, spending cuts, and possible dividend mitigation (ca.investing.com)
  • Pressures stem from concerns over servicing the hefty £22 billion debt pile, recent bond sell‑offs, and strategic shifts such as deferring capex and exploring an Openreach network deal (news.sky.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jobs will Virgin Media O2 cut?
Virgin Media O2 is expected to cut up to 4,000 jobs out of its 16,000 employees, with the final number yet to be confirmed.
What roles are affected by Virgin Media O2's job cuts?
Most of the job cuts are expected to impact non-customer-facing roles, along with changes in senior leadership.
Why is Virgin Media O2 reducing its workforce?
The job cuts are part of efforts to reduce costs and address the company's significant debt, according to reports.
Are contractors and suppliers also affected by Virgin Media O2's cost review?
Yes, the company is reviewing its usage of contractors and suppliers as part of the cost reduction measures.
Who owns Virgin Media O2?
Virgin Media O2 is jointly owned by Liberty Global and Spain's Telefonica.

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