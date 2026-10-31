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Crypto exchanges call for quick moves to bolster defenses after Binance heist - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Crypto exchanges call for quick moves to bolster defenses after Binance heist

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 31, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 31, 2026

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Crypto Exchanges Act Fast to Strengthen Security After $6.3B Binance Heist

By Hannah Lang

Crypto Industry Responds to Record Binance Hack

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Crypto exchanges are taking quick action to bolster their defenses and urging greater industry-wide information-sharing after a record $6.3 billion hack of Binance exposed their vulnerability just as they become more embedded in mainstream finance.

Immediate Security Measures by Leading Exchanges

Coinbase said it made adjustments to its systems that store cryptocurrency keys offline "solely out of an abundance of caution," while Kraken said it was monitoring industry incidents for lessons it could apply to its defenses.

Urgency in the Face of Regulatory Changes

But the industry will need to move urgently, analysts and industry executives said, as President Donald Trump's regulators promote deeper integration of digital assets into the financial system, raising the stakes for an industry with a history of big hacks.

"For crypto to reach its full potential, the security situation must be addressed immediately," said Chris Perkins, Franklin Templeton's head of crypto.

Details of the Binance Heist

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, halted withdrawals after Thursday's attack — which analysts blamed on North Korea — and said it would use company funds to cover the losses.

Binance co-CEO Richard Teng said on X that the “complex attack” may have begun with a compromised software engineer’s laptop, giving hackers access to systems used to process withdrawals. The company later found additional breaches, while software designed to erase traces of the attack hampered the investigation.

Industry-Wide Reactions and Customer Assurance

Rival crypto exchanges moved quickly on Friday to shore up their own systems and to reassure customers that their tokens were safe

“Full-time teams at Kraken look for potential vulnerabilities every day,” a Kraken spokesperson said.

Market Impact and Confidence in Binance

Still, even as the industry reeled from the biggest cryptocurrency heist of all time, executives expressed confidence that Binance had sufficient resources to cover the losses and that the hack would not have broader financial repercussions.

Bitcoin fell more than 4% on Thursday while ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, fell more than 5%, although both tokens recovered some of that ground on Friday.

"Our expectation is the industry writ large will actually not suffer material losses, even though Binance is obviously going to have to deal with the exploit directly," said Josh Riezman, chief legal and strategy officer at crypto firm GSR.

Investigation and Attribution

The bulk of the heist unfolded in around 20 minutes late on Thursday and bore similarities to previous attacks blamed on North Korea, according ​to US blockchain analysis firms TRM Labs and Chainalysis.

North Korea routinely denies involvement in cryptocurrency thefts, and its mission in Geneva did not respond to requests for comment.

Hack Involves Social Engineering and Money Laundering

Social Engineering Tactics

While much remains unclear, social engineering, a common tactic in which hackers trick victims into revealing sensitive information or granting access to systems, may have been involved in compromising the laptop, security experts said.

Harry Donnelly, CEO of Circuit, a crypto risk infrastructure company, said companies are planning more employee training to guard against social engineering attacks.

Rapid Laundering and Asset Freezing

In such attacks, hackers race to launder the funds before the exchange detects the breach and token issuers freeze assets. Stablecoin issuer Tether said it had frozen nearly $1.57 billion linked to Binance, while Circle said it froze $800 million. Bitcoin and ether cannot be frozen because no single entity controls the coins.

Chainalysis said the hackers appeared to be using sophisticated laundering patterns it had not seen before.

Calls for Industry Collaboration and Future Outlook

On Friday, some crypto exchange executives called for the industry to develop a coordinated hack detection system.

"We need a real-time alert system that allows participants to share information immediately when a hack occurs, coordinate a rapid response, and temporarily freeze suspected stolen funds," said Star Xu, CEO of crypto exchange OKX, in a post on X.

GSR's Riezman added that the Binance hack could spur the industry to act: "As we're at this kind of confluence moment for traditional finance and digital assets, I think it's obviously important that we continue to improve, and I think this, if anything, will be a catalyst for that."

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in New York; Editing by Michelle Price and Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • The $6.3 billion Binance breach—crypto’s largest ever—unfolded in about 20 minutes, exploited via a compromised engineer’s laptop and signing infrastructure (investing.com).
  • Exchanges including Coinbase and Kraken are swiftly bolstering defenses and urging industry-wide information sharing; Coinbase moved its key storage systems offline “out of an abundance of caution” (apnews.com).
  • Law enforcement agencies such as the FBI and Secret Service are now involved, and stablecoin issuers have frozen approximately $3 billion in assets; Binance says it will cover all losses using its $1 billion Secure Asset Fund and company reserves (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the Binance hack?
Binance suffered a $6.3 billion hack, with withdrawals halted and hackers reportedly exploiting vulnerabilities, raising alarms across the crypto industry.
How are crypto exchanges responding to the Binance breach?
Exchanges like Coinbase and Kraken are enhancing security, monitoring for similar threats, and calling for greater industry information-sharing.
Was North Korea involved in the Binance hack?
Analysts and blockchain firms suspect North Korea was behind the hack, following similar patterns observed in previous attacks.
What measures are being suggested after the Binance attack?
Executives urge real-time industry alert systems, more employee training against social engineering, and better coordination to freeze stolen assets.
Did the Binance hack impact cryptocurrency prices?
Bitcoin and ether dropped over 4% and 5% respectively after the hack, but both recovered some value the following day.

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