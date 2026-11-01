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OPEC+ set to keep oil output targets steady, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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OPEC+ set to keep oil output targets steady, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 1, 2026

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OPEC+ Expected to Maintain December Oil Output Targets as Disruptions Continue

OPEC+ Meeting and Oil Production Targets Overview

By Ahmad Ghaddar and Olesya Astakhova

Current Production Targets and Export Disruptions

LONDON/MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - OPEC+ oil-producing countries were set to keep oil production targets steady for December at a meeting on Sunday as the group still struggles with export disruptions from the US-Iran war.

The seven core OPEC+ members have agreed in principle to keep output unchanged for next month, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday, in line with expectations that further policy adjustments will not occur until next year.

Details of the Upcoming OPEC+ Meeting

Sunday's online meeting of the seven countries — Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan and Oman — comes as Gulf members have been boosting exports that have been disrupted for months by the conflict. Most, however, are still pumping well below their targets.

All of the people declined to be identified. The meeting starts at 1200 GMT, one of them said.

Background on OPEC+ and Recent Policy Decisions

OPEC+ comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia. 

Recent Output Adjustments

The group has been boosting output targets for much of 2026 and in September completed the phased rollback of a 1.65 million-barrel-per-day supply cut first agreed in 2023. At earlier meetings, it kept the targets steady for October and November.

Future Policy and Quota Negotiations

Reuters reported in July that OPEC+ was likely to make no changes to its targets during the fourth quarter as it turns its focus to 2027 quota negotiations.

The group still has one more layer of production cuts of about 2 million bpd covering most members through the end of 2026.

Review of Production Capacity and Future Plans

OPEC+ needs to complete a review of members' production capacity during the fourth quarter before setting the 2027 baselines that will determine future quotas and shape plans to unwind those cuts, sources have said.

(Writing by Alex Lawler; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • OPEC+ decided in principle on October 31, 2026, to keep oil output targets flat for December, with formal review at the online meeting on November 1. (marketscreener.com)
  • The group has already kept targets steady for October and November, completing rollback of the 1.65 million bpd supply cut in September, but still has about 2 million bpd in voluntary cuts through end‑2026. (civl.com)
  • Export disruption from the US‑Iran war—especially through the Strait of Hormuz—continues to suppress actual output below quotas, even as Gulf producers redirect flows via alternative routes. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What decision did OPEC+ make regarding oil production for December?
OPEC+ decided to keep oil production targets steady for December, with no changes expected until next year.
Why has there been a disruption in oil exports?
The disruption in oil exports is due to ongoing conflict from the US-Iran war affecting multiple OPEC+ member countries.
Which countries are the core members participating in the current OPEC+ discussions?
The core OPEC+ members include Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan, and Oman.
When will OPEC+ revisit oil production quotas?
OPEC+ is expected to revisit production quotas and make adjustments after reviewing members' production capacity in the fourth quarter, impacting 2027 quotas.
What supply cuts remain for OPEC+ members through 2026?
There is an additional layer of production cuts of about 2 million barrels per day for most OPEC+ members through the end of 2026.

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