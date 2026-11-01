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Binance to resume withdrawals after covering bulk of stolen $6.3 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Binance to resume withdrawals after covering bulk of stolen $6.3 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 1, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 1, 2026

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Binance Recovers Stolen $6.3 Billion, Resumes Withdrawals After Major Hack

Binance Responds to Record-Breaking Crypto Heist

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, said it would resume withdrawals on Sunday after covering 95% of the $6.3 billion in tokens stolen from its platform in the world's largest digital heist, which the FBI has tied to North Korea.

The exchange, founded in China, said the first phase of withdrawals would start between 0600 and 0900 GMT and cover 15 cryptoassets including bitcoin, ether, XRP, dogecoin and others.

Binance said on Sunday it had covered $6 billion of stolen cryptocurrencies by using company money to buy replacement tokens. The remaining 5% of stolen tokens consist of assets that are less liquid and may take longer to source in the required amounts, according to the exchange.

FBI Investigation and North Korean Involvement

FBI TIES ATTACK TO NORTH KOREAN UNIT

The incident adds to a string of crypto thefts. Last year, attackers stole $2.9 billion worth of cryptocurrency across nearly 150 attacks, according to researchers at TRM Labs.

The FBI said on Saturday the North Korean state-sponsored unit known as TraderTraitor was responsible for the attack.

Pyongyang has for years denied using state-linked cyber units for espionage, financial theft and revenue. Its mission in Geneva and embassy in China did not respond to requests for comment.

Details of the Attack

Law enforcement observed members of the unit converting stolen assets into the cryptocurrency ether, the FBI said in a statement, adding that it expected "further laundering" of the assets through the use of related technology.

Analysts had blamed North Korea and said the Binance theft could be the largest financial heist of all time.

The bulk of the theft unfolded in around 20 minutes beginning late on Thursday and bore similarities to previous large attacks blamed on North Korea, according to US blockchain analysis firms TRM Labs and Chainalysis.

US Government Response

US President Donald Trump, however, said on Saturday that the US was still not certain if North Korea was involved.

"We don't know if it's North Korea — but if it is, we'll talk to North Korea about it," Trump told reporters on Saturday in comments posted by a White House handle on X.

Binance’s Recovery Efforts and Financial Strategy

BINANCE VOWS TO BEAR FINANCIAL COSTS

Binance has been working with industry partners to freeze some of the affected assets, with about $3 billion located as of Friday, it said.

The exchange has repeatedly said it would bear the financial impact of the funds stolen in the hack. It has set aside around $6.34 billion of company funds internally to cover the losses.

Sources of Recovery Funds

The money spent buying replacement tokens came from Binance's $1 billion Secure Asset Fund for Users( SAFU), a bitcoin reserve it holds to protect customers in the event of security breaches, as well as some of its Futures Insurance Fund and its corporate treasury, it said on X.

Co-CEO Yi He said on Saturday that 50% of its SAFU funds would be used, while the company committed to replenishing the fund to about $1 billion.

Security Measures and Impact on Customers

Richard Teng, the other co-CEO, has said that the breach was a "complex attack" involving a compromised laptop and malicious software designed to delete evidence of its activity, making it harder to trace and investigate.

Crypto prices fell on Friday, while Binance sought to reassure customers that their funds were safe after the hack.

Binance, which allows users to buy, sell and trade digital assets, has 335 million registered users globally and had about $162.8 billion in assets under custody as of its 2025 annual report.

(Reporting by Angela Christy and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Elizabeth Howcroft and Max Cherney; Editing by William Mallard)

Key Takeaways

  • Binance is restarting phased withdrawals on November 1, 2026, after replenishing the bulk of the stolen assets—about 95 % of the $6.3 billion hack amount. (brecorder.com)
  • Approximately $3 billion of the stolen funds have been frozen via blockchain partners, and Binance used its internal resources—including its $1 billion Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU)—to cover replacement tokens. (axios.com)
  • The FBI has attributed the attack to North Korea’s TraderTraitor cyber unit, which rapidly moved stolen assets—primarily into Ethereum—raising concerns over advanced laundering methods via DeFi and instant exchanges. (fbi.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Binance resume crypto withdrawals?
Binance will begin the first phase of crypto withdrawals between 0600 and 0900 GMT on Sunday.
How much of the stolen $6.3 billion has Binance covered?
Binance has covered 95%, or about $6 billion, of the stolen cryptocurrencies using company funds.
Who is suspected to be behind the Binance hack?
The FBI links the theft to North Korea’s state-sponsored TraderTraitor unit, though official confirmation is pending.
How is Binance replenishing customer funds after the hack?
Binance is using funds from its SAFU reserve, Futures Insurance Fund, and corporate treasury to cover losses and replace stolen tokens.
Which cryptocurrencies are included in the first phase of withdrawals?
The first phase covers 15 cryptoassets, including Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Dogecoin and others.

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