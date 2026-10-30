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Finance

Britain approves 2 gigawatt undersea power cable 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Finance Energy infrastructure

Britain Approves Major 2 GW Undersea Power Cable Connecting Suffolk and Kent

Britain Greenlights 2 GW Undersea Electricity Connection

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Britain has approved development of a 2 gigawatt undersea electricity connection linking Suffolk in the East of England and Kent in the South East of the country, capable of carrying enough electricity to power about 2 million homes, it said on Friday.

Project Objectives and National Impact

• Britain’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said the project will help strengthen the country's energy security, making the power network more resilient and reducing wasted energy, helping to bring down costs.

Strengthening Energy Security

• The 138km project is being developed by National Grid while the subsea cable being used will be manufactured by Sumitomo Electric at its £350 million factory at Port of Nigg in Scotland, National Grid said in a separate statement.

Construction Timeline and Investment Needs

• Construction is expected to begin in early 2027, with the project expected to be complete by the 2030s, subject to detailed construction planning and construction agreements, National Grid said.

• Britain needs to invest about £89 billion through the 2030s to overhaul its power grid, to help strengthen ageing infrastructure, meet an expected increase in demand and accommodate more renewable power, the National Energy System Operator said earlier this year.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • The Sea Link project is a 138 km HVDC cable between Suffolk and Kent, capable of powering ~2 million homes and enabling bidirectional power flows to alleviate grid bottlenecks and support renewables integration (nationalgrid.com).
  • National Grid’s Sea Link is part of the ‘Great Grid Upgrade’, with development consent expected by 30 October 2026; if approved, construction will start early 2027 and finish by the early 2030s (nationalgrid.com).
  • Ofgem has launched a consultation on the Sea Link project, assessing cost‑effectiveness and consumer impact; technical and cost uncertainties remain, including unresolved harmonics and over‑budget concerns (energysector.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the capacity of the approved undersea power cable in Britain?
The undersea power cable has a capacity of 2 gigawatts, enough to supply electricity to about 2 million homes.
Which regions in the UK will the undersea power cable connect?
The cable will link Suffolk in the East of England with Kent in the South East.
Who is developing the 2 GW undersea power cable project?
The project is being developed by National Grid, with Sumitomo Electric manufacturing the subsea cable.
When is construction of the undersea cable expected to begin and end?
Construction is expected to start in early 2027 and complete by the 2030s, pending further planning and agreements.
How will the undersea cable project benefit the UK's power network?
The cable will strengthen the nation's energy security, improve network resilience, reduce wasted energy, and help lower costs.

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