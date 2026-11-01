GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Germany must do more to boost gas reserves as storage levels hit record low, lobby group says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Germany must do more to boost gas reserves as storage levels hit record low, lobby group says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Energy Germany Gas Market

Germany Must Take Urgent Action to Boost Gas Storage Amid Record Lows

Germany's Gas Storage Crisis and Policy Responses

FRANKFURT, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Germany must review and improve its mechanism for filling its gas caverns, gas storage industry association INES said on Sunday, as storage levels in Europe's top economy remained at record lows ahead of the winter season.

As of October 30, gas storage levels stood at 61.35%, well below an 80% target Germany has set for November 1, raising fears about supply shortages even though Berlin has said there will not be any bottlenecks.

Industry Concerns Over Storage Levels

Failure to Meet Storage Targets

• "The failure to meet storage level targets shows that storage levels for coming winters must be guaranteed more rigorously," INES Managing Director Sebastian Heinermann said in a statement

Impact of Global Events on Gas Storage

• The main driver for lower storage levels has been the Iran war and its impact on prices, which has made filling caverns over the summer uneconomical

Government and Industry Actions

Proposed Storage Obligations

• "It is therefore right and important that the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs is open to the introduction of an obligation on suppliers. We must now discuss specific options for the design of a storage obligation at the earliest opportunity, so that it can be enshrined in law without delay," he said

INES and FNB Gas Report

• INES has prepared a report together with gas grid operator association FNB Gas that it says will help inform the political process

International Criticism and Germany's Response

• Germany on Friday rejected accusations from Italy that it had failed to fill its gas stores ahead of winter in order to reduce costs for its gas import companies to prepare them for privatisation

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • As of October 30, Germany’s gas storage was at roughly 61%, significantly below the 80% target set for November 1, marking a record low going into winter 2026/27, per INES and provisional AGSI+ data. (optum-eba.de)
  • INES argues that low storage levels are largely due to geopolitical instability—especially the Iran war—and resulting price dynamics, making summer filling uneconomical. It urges Germany’s Economic Affairs Ministry to legislate a storage obligation for suppliers. (marketscreener.com)
  • The government acknowledges low fill rates but insists no winter gas shortages are expected, citing ongoing imports, LNG capacity, and market flexibility; still, officials are preparing contingency measures and have directed state-owned SEFE to ramp up storage. (bundesregierung.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Germany's gas storage levels at record lows?
The main driver is the rising prices caused by the Iran war, making it uneconomical to fill gas caverns over the summer.
What target did Germany set for gas storage levels by November 1?
Germany set a target of reaching 80% gas storage capacity by November 1.
What solution does INES propose for improving gas reserves?
INES suggests stricter guarantees and possibly a legal storage obligation for suppliers to ensure higher storage levels.
Did Germany reject accusations regarding gas storage from other countries?
Yes, Germany rejected Italy's claims that it withheld from filling storage to prepare its gas imports companies for privatisation.
What is the current gas storage level in Germany as of October 30?
Germany's gas storage level was 61.35% as of October 30, below the targeted 80%.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Binance to resume withdrawals after covering bulk of stolen $6.3 billion

Binance to resume withdrawals after covering bulk of stolen $6.3 billion

Image for Ghana says Russia to back 2,000 MW nuclear plant, deepen ties

Ghana says Russia to back 2,000 MW nuclear plant, deepen ties

Image for OPEC+ agrees in principle to keep oil output targets steady in December, sources say

OPEC+ agrees in principle to keep oil output targets steady in December, sources say

Image for Binance says it has covered $6 billion of $6.3 billion stolen in hack

Binance says it has covered $6 billion of $6.3 billion stolen in hack

Image for Virgin Media O2 to cut thousands of jobs, Sky News reports

Virgin Media O2 to cut thousands of jobs, Sky News reports

Image for India to meet liquor firms as domestic giants join foreign peers in Scotch dispute

India to meet liquor firms as domestic giants join foreign peers in Scotch dispute

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for China willing to import more German goods, Premier Li says
China willing to import more German goods, Premier Li says
Image for Crypto exchanges call for quick moves to bolster defenses after Binance heist
Crypto exchanges call for quick moves to bolster defenses after Binance heist
Image for Fitch revises France's outlook to 'negative' on worsening debt dynamics
Fitch revises France's outlook to 'negative' on worsening debt dynamics
Image for October ends with a thud for Intel, Reddit, AI stalwarts
October ends with a thud for Intel, Reddit, AI stalwarts
Image for Britain approves 2 gigawatt undersea power cable 
Britain approves 2 gigawatt undersea power cable 
Image for Scotland's Swinney raised Scotch whisky tariff concerns during India trip
Scotland's Swinney raised Scotch whisky tariff concerns during India trip
Image for EU Commission sets up framework for EU countries to approve remaining Ukraine loan by 2027
EU Commission sets up framework for EU countries to approve remaining Ukraine loan by 2027
Image for Crypto Recovery Masks Weaker Trading and Concentrated Funding
Crypto Recovery Masks Weaker Trading and Concentrated Funding
Image for Ukrainian arms maker Fire Point says its systems can complete missions without SpaceX
Ukrainian arms maker Fire Point says its systems can complete missions without SpaceX
Image for Chase Buchanan Examines What the UK Autumn Budget Means for British Expats
Chase Buchanan Examines What the UK Autumn Budget Means for British Expats
Image for UK backs Rolls-Royce return to jet market to fend off foreign rivals
UK backs Rolls-Royce return to jet market to fend off foreign rivals
Image for German inflation slows more than expected in October
German inflation slows more than expected in October
View All Finance Posts