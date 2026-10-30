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October ends with a thud for Intel, Reddit, AI stalwarts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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October Ends With Market Selloff as Tech and Financial Stocks Tumble

By Sinéad Carew and Chuck Mikolajczak

Market Turmoil Caps Off October Trading

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Monday will ring in a brand-new trading month, a prospect that appeals to many after a doozy of a last session in October.

Tech Sector Faces Steep Declines

A fresh test of this year’s technology rally sent the Nasdaq composite on Friday to its biggest decline since June. Chipmaker Intel and social media firm Reddit fell 29% and Sandisk, a chipmaker that has been one of the great beneficiaries of the AI capital-spending boom, dropped 13%.

AI Buildout and Hyperscaler Capital Spending

Friday’s selloff came after a bruising for the big tech firms at the center of the AI buildout, led by Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet. Their shares dropped 1% to 2% on Friday following significant declines earlier in the week. 

The four so-called hyperscalers have been collectively responsible for more than a third of all the capital spending undertaken by the current constituents of the S&P 500 over the past 12 months, Capital Economics said, adding that their share seems likely to rise to an even higher level – a prospect that investors are struggling with.

Investor Concerns Over External Financing

“Now that the combined capital spending boom at the hyperscalers is becoming partly dependent on external financing, investors are becoming more nervous about the sums they are collectively investing and how they are doing it,” said John Higgins, a markets economist at Capital Economics. 

Broader Market Impact and Investor Sentiment

The Nasdaq 100 index of large nonfinancial stocks fell 3.5% after being down more, putting it on the brink of a correction, referring to a 10% decline from its recent high. The Nasdaq composite is down 7.8% from its closing high, after its worst month since March 2025 wiped out a chunk of this year’s AI-fueled gain.

“Investors are voting all of a sudden and all together on who will monetize the investment and who won’t,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economic strategist at Annex Wealth Management. 

Commodities and Financial Stocks Also Suffer

The damage went well beyond technology shares that until lately have ridden positive sentiment higher, reflecting a broad pullback from risk as Treasuries rallied. Silver dropped 6%, putting it down 31% for the year, and gold fell 3.5%, putting it down 10% for 2026. 

But investors said most of the selling in stocks recently is at first blush a case of 'what goes up, must come down'.

"I don't think it's a particularly troublesome leverage issue that we're dealing with. We've had such a huge move up in the whole complex," said Sahak Manuelian, managing director for global equities sales and trading at Wedbush Securities. 

Oil, Bitcoin, and Financial Sector Losses

Oil prices rose 2%, adding to concern about the health of a US economy that many investors see as dependent on the AI buildout for its pep. Financial stocks were hit hard, with Goldman Sachs down 4% and Jefferies off 6%. Bitcoin fell 3% after hackers took more than $6 billion from Binance. 

Looking Ahead: Will November Bring Relief?

One question facing investors is whether a new month will mean a fresh start, after a day in which many investors headed for the hills rather than waiting to see what happens over the weekend.

"When you've had the parabolic-like moves, it makes for a very nasty downdraft,” Manuelian said. “And I think that's what we're seeing. And then you have people that are starting to pull money out and going to other areas."

(Reporting by Sinead Carew, Chuck Mikolajczak and Karen Brettell in New York, editing by Colin Barr and David Gaffen)

Key Takeaways

  • Nasdaq composite dropped nearly 2.9%, marking its worst day since June amid surging investor jitters over AI spending and capital outlays by hyperscale firms (apnews.com)
  • Intel plunged roughly 29%—its steepest single‑day loss in decades—after forecasting weaker PC demand and heavy AI‑capex pressures that weighed on cash flow and sentiment (apnews.com)
  • Binance was hit by the largest cryptocurrency heist on record—about $6.3 billion stolen—sparking a ~3% drop in Bitcoin as investors fled digital assets during the risk‑off sell‑off (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did tech stocks like Intel and Reddit drop sharply at the end of October?
Tech stocks fell due to a fresh test of the year's technology rally, with increased investor nervousness about AI capital spending and reliance on external financing.
How much did Intel and Sandisk shares fall?
Intel shares fell 29% and Sandisk dropped 13% amid a broader technology stock selloff.
What impact did capital spending by hyperscalers have on the market?
Hyperscalers’ major capital spending, now partly funded by external financing, made investors nervous and contributed to the volatility.
Which financial stocks were affected by the October selloff?
Financial stocks like Goldman Sachs and Jefferies were hit hard, falling by 4% and 6% respectively.
Did any other markets see significant movement during the selloff?
Yes, Bitcoin fell 3% after a major hack, silver dropped 6%, and gold fell 3.5%.

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