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Ghana says Russia to back 2,000 MW nuclear plant, deepen ties - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ghana says Russia to back 2,000 MW nuclear plant, deepen ties

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 31, 2026

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Ghana Partners with Russia for 2,000 MW Nuclear Power Plant, Deepening Ties

Strategic Collaboration Between Ghana and Russia

Energy Security and Industrialization

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russia has agreed to work with Ghana on developing a 2,000-megawatt nuclear power plant following talks at the Russia-Africa Summit, Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said on Saturday.

• The project is aimed at strengthening energy security and industrialization, Ablakwa said in a statement on X.

Russia-Africa Summit and Nuclear Cooperation

Rosatom's Engagement in Africa

• The announcement came a day after Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, said it was in talks with four African countries, including Ghana, on large nuclear power projects.

Summit Background

• First held in 2019, the Russia-Africa Summit is part of a concerted push by Moscow to deepen economic ties with Africa through energy cooperation.

Defense and Security Agreements

Military Pact

• The two countries also agreed to deepen defense ties through a new pact covering assets for Ghana's military.

Stance on Ukraine Conflict

• Ablakwa said Russian President Vladimir Putin had barred the participation of Ghanaians in Russia's war in Ukraine, including through irregular recruitment or voluntary enlistment.

Additional Commitments

Agricultural Support

• Other commitments included support for Ghana's agriculture sector, and increased scholarships for Ghanaian students in Russia.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ananya Palyekar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • Ghana is in early talks with Russia’s Rosatom for its first large-scale nuclear power plant (≈2,000 MW) to enhance energy reliability and industrial growth (gna.org.gh).
  • These negotiations occurred during the Third Russia–Africa Summit (Oct 28–29, 2026) where Russia expanded its nuclear outreach across Africa (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Beyond nuclear energy, Ghana and Russia agreed to deepen defense ties, support agriculture, increase scholarships, and Russia committed to barring Ghanaian recruitment into its Ukraine conflict (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Ghana agreed on with Russia regarding nuclear power?
Ghana has agreed with Russia to develop a 2,000 MW nuclear power plant to strengthen energy security and support industrialization.
Who announced the Ghana-Russia nuclear collaboration?
The collaboration was announced by Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa after talks at the Russia-Africa Summit.
What other sectors will see deepened ties between Ghana and Russia?
The two countries will also deepen defense cooperation, agriculture sector support, and educational scholarships for Ghanaian students in Russia.
What stance did Russia take on Ghanaians' involvement in the Ukraine conflict?
President Vladimir Putin barred Ghanaians from participating in Russia's war in Ukraine, either through irregular recruitment or voluntary enlistment.

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