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German engineering industry workers begin wage strikes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German engineering industry workers begin wage strikes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 1, 2026

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German Engineering Workers Launch Wage Strikes Over Pay Dispute with Employers

Overview of the Wage Dispute and Strike Actions

Background of the Dispute

FRANKFURT, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Workers in Germany's engineering industry started temporary warning strikes on Sunday, in a dispute that pits 3.7 million workers seeking a 5% pay rise against companies suffering from a deepening crisis in the automotive sector.

Initial Strike Actions

• Around 300 employees of Thyssenkrupp's Rasselstein unit as well as workers from surrounding companies joined the first walkout at midnight, the IG Metall union said on Sunday

Union and Employer Negotiations

Union Response to Employer Offer

• The union has rejected an offer made by employers during a second round of wage negotiations, describing it as a "minus offer" — a real-terms pay cut

Details of Employer Offer

• Employers have offered 1% of annual gross pay as a one-off payment in the summer of 2027 and an additional 1.3% increase from July 2028

Union Demands and Future Actions

Union Statements

• "The midnight warning strike at thyssenkrupp Rasselstein is merely the start of a massive phase of warning strikes," Jörg Köhlinger, head of IG Metall's central district, said

• IG Metall is demanding a 5% wage rise over 12 months, according to Marc Winter, a union official and works council head at thyssenkrupp Rasselstein

Planned Strike Escalations

• The union said further warning strikes would follow in the coming days across the bargaining region covering the states of Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland as well as in Thuringia

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • IG Metall began warning strikes at midnight Nov 1 in the metal & electrical sector, signaling escalation after employers’ insufficient offer.
  • The union demands a 5% wage hike over 12 months, plus job security and profit‑sharing, citing rising inflation and uneven economic recovery across sectors.
  • Workers at Thyssenkrupp Rasselstein and others initiated the strike; over 2,000 firms are expected to join by week’s end, showing widespread mobilization.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are German engineering industry workers striking?
Workers are striking to demand a 5% wage increase, opposing employers' lower offer and protesting real-terms pay cuts.
Which companies and regions are affected by the strikes?
Companies like Thyssenkrupp's Rasselstein unit and surrounding firms in Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland, and Thuringia are impacted.
What has IG Metall union demanded in the wage negotiations?
IG Metall is demanding a 5% wage increase for 3.7 million workers over a 12-month period.
What have the employers offered to the workers?
Employers offered a 1% one-off payment in summer 2027 and a 1.3% increase from July 2028, which the union rejected.
Are further strikes expected in the German engineering sector?
Yes, the union has announced that warning strikes will continue in the coming days across affected regions.

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