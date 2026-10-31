GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
OPEC+ set to keep production targets unchanged in December, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

OPEC+ set to keep production targets unchanged in December, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 31, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

OPEC+ to Maintain Oil Production Targets Unchanged in December, Source Reports

OPEC+ Production Targets and Meeting Outcomes

Background on OPEC+ Meeting

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Seven OPEC+ producers meeting on Sunday have an agreement in principle to keep their production targets unchanged in December, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

Details of the Agreement

Implications for Global Oil Markets

(Reporting by Reuters OPEC team; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • OPEC+ core producers are expected to maintain December output targets, with no adjustments likely until the group finalizes 2027 quotas (investing.com)
  • A separate layer of about 2 million barrels per day of voluntary production cuts remains in effect through end‑2026 (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • Attention is turning to 2027, where production baselines will be set following completion of a capacity review, shaping future quota decisions (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What decision did OPEC+ make regarding December oil production?
OPEC+ decided to keep its oil production targets unchanged for December, according to a source.
How many OPEC+ producers agreed to maintain current production targets?
Seven OPEC+ producers reached an agreement in principle to maintain current production targets.
When did the OPEC+ meeting regarding production targets take place?
The OPEC+ meeting took place on Sunday, as referenced in the report.
Who reported the news about OPEC+ production targets?
The Reuters OPEC team reported the news, with editing by Jan Harvey.
Will there be any changes to OPEC+'s oil output in December?
No changes to OPEC+'s oil output for December are expected, based on the latest agreement.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Binance replenishes 90% of assets stolen in security incident

Binance replenishes 90% of assets stolen in security incident

Image for Virgin Media O2 to cut thousands of jobs, Sky News reports

Virgin Media O2 to cut thousands of jobs, Sky News reports

Image for India to meet liquor firms as domestic giants join foreign peers in Scotch dispute

India to meet liquor firms as domestic giants join foreign peers in Scotch dispute

Image for China willing to import more German goods, Premier Li says

China willing to import more German goods, Premier Li says

Image for Crypto exchanges call for quick moves to bolster defenses after Binance heist

Crypto exchanges call for quick moves to bolster defenses after Binance heist

Image for Fitch revises France's outlook to 'negative' on worsening debt dynamics

Fitch revises France's outlook to 'negative' on worsening debt dynamics

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for October ends with a thud for Intel, Reddit, AI stalwarts
October ends with a thud for Intel, Reddit, AI stalwarts
Image for Britain approves 2 gigawatt undersea power cable 
Britain approves 2 gigawatt undersea power cable 
Image for Scotland's Swinney raised Scotch whisky tariff concerns during India trip
Scotland's Swinney raised Scotch whisky tariff concerns during India trip
Image for EU Commission sets up framework for EU countries to approve remaining Ukraine loan by 2027
EU Commission sets up framework for EU countries to approve remaining Ukraine loan by 2027
Image for Crypto Recovery Masks Weaker Trading and Concentrated Funding
Crypto Recovery Masks Weaker Trading and Concentrated Funding
Image for Ukrainian arms maker Fire Point says its systems can complete missions without SpaceX
Ukrainian arms maker Fire Point says its systems can complete missions without SpaceX
Image for Chase Buchanan Examines What the UK Autumn Budget Means for British Expats
Chase Buchanan Examines What the UK Autumn Budget Means for British Expats
Image for UK backs Rolls-Royce return to jet market to fend off foreign rivals
UK backs Rolls-Royce return to jet market to fend off foreign rivals
Image for German inflation slows more than expected in October
German inflation slows more than expected in October
Image for BP has not considered breakup, says CEO
BP has not considered breakup, says CEO
Image for H.I.G. Capital CEO Brian Schwartz Sees Pressure Building for Private Equity Exits
H.I.G. Capital CEO Brian Schwartz Sees Pressure Building for Private Equity Exits
Image for Rio Tinto begins restarting Oyu Tolgoi underground operations after seismic event
Rio Tinto begins restarting Oyu Tolgoi underground operations after seismic event
View All Finance Posts