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Scotland's Swinney raised Scotch whisky tariff concerns during India trip - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Scotland's Swinney raised Scotch whisky tariff concerns during India trip

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Scotland Expresses Concern Over Scotch Whisky Tariffs with India After Trade Deal

By Alistair Smout

Background and Ongoing Dispute Over Scotch Whisky Tariffs

Scotland's Diplomatic Engagement with India

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Scotland's leader John Swinney raised the treatment of bulk Scotch whisky exports with the Indian government during a visit that ended this week, the Scottish government said on Friday, after Reuters reported on India's move to exclude them from lower tariffs.

Details of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement

Whisky tariffs were a sticking point during years of protracted negotiations on a UK-India free trade deal, though India ultimately agreed to halve import taxes on certain Scotch imports to 75% from 150% immediately and to 40% over 10 years as part of the historic agreement, which was implemented in July.

Exclusion of Bulk Scotch Concentrates and Emerging Dispute

Indian investigators, however, have privately told companies including Pernod Ricard and Diageo the reduced rate does not apply to bulk Scotch concentrates, creating the first significant dispute over the free-trade agreement since it took effect.

Scottish Government's Response and Advocacy

First Minister Swinney's Visit and Economic Promotion

Scottish First Minister Swinney visited India between October 20-27, and a government spokesperson said he "promoted Scotland's economic interests with Indian Ministers and investors, including discussing the opportunities presented by the UK-India free-trade agreement" on the trip.

Discussion of Bulk Scotch Whisky Treatment

"Discussions also covered the implementation of the agreement, including the treatment of bulk Scotch whisky," the Scottish government spokesperson said by email, in response to a Reuters inquiry.

"We will continue to work constructively to ensure Scottish exporters can make the most of the agreement."

Indian Investigation and Industry Reactions

Indian tax officials are investigating whether Pernod Ricard and Diageo wrongly classified some bulk Scotch whisky imports, allowing them to pay lower tariffs. A group representing liquor makers argues that India's move goes against the provisions of the India-UK trade deal.

Role of British and Scottish Governments

While responsibility for trade policy lies with the British government rather than the devolved Scottish administration, Swinney has a role in promoting the commercial interests of Scottish businesses abroad.

The British government has said it is working with the Indian government in a bid to resolve the issue.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Under the UK‑India Free Trade Agreement effective 15 July 2026, tariffs on Scotch whisky were cut from 150% to 75%, with a staged reduction to 40% over 10 years (questions-statements.parliament.uk).
  • Indian tax authorities are investigating Pernod Ricard and Diageo over alleged misclassification of bulk Scotch concentrates, which may disqualify them from the reduced rates—triggering the first major trade dispute since the agreement began (food.economictimes.indiatimes.com).
  • Swinney used his India visit (October 20–27, 2026) to press for clarity on implementation and to promote Scottish exporters’ interests, while the UK government works to resolve the issue diplomatically (gov.scot).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What issue did Scotland raise with India during John Swinney's visit?
Scotland's leader discussed concerns about the treatment of bulk Scotch whisky exports under India’s new tariff rules.
How did the UK-India free trade agreement affect Scotch whisky tariffs?
The deal halved certain Scotch whisky import taxes from 150% to 75% immediately, then to 40% over 10 years.
Why is there a dispute over bulk Scotch whisky exports to India?
India excluded bulk Scotch concentrates from lower tariffs, leading to complaints from liquor companies and trade groups.
What role does the Scottish government have in trade policy?
While the UK government sets trade policy, the Scottish government promotes Scottish business interests abroad.
What are Indian tax officials investigating regarding Scotch whisky imports?
They are checking if companies classified bulk Scotch imports incorrectly to benefit from lower tariffs.

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