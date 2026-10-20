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Salesforce to acquire Braze in a $5.66 billion deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Salesforce to acquire Braze in a $5.66 billion deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Salesforce Set to Acquire Braze for $5.66 Billion in Major Finance Deal

Salesforce's Acquisition of Braze: Key Details and Implications

Announcement and Financial Terms

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Salesforce said on Tuesday it would acquire customer engagement platform Braze for about $5.66 billion.

Market Reaction

The customer relationship management platform's shares fell 2.6% in premarket trading.

Shareholder Compensation

Braze Class A shareholders will receive $47.50 in cash per share, under the terms of the agreement.

Deal Timeline and Approval Process

Expected Closing Date

The deal is expected to close in Salesforce's fiscal year 2028, subject to approval by Braze shareholders and regulators.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Salesforce accelerates its expansion in customer engagement, adding Braze’s real‑time messaging and multi‑channel capabilities to its AI‑driven CRM platform
  • Braze brings strong momentum with over $800 million ARR and 109% net retention, while tapping into a $29 billion total addressable market in customer engagement
  • Salesforce continues its acquisition strategy in AI and data integration following Informatica and Fin, aiming to deepen its platform ecosystem

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Salesforce paying to acquire Braze?
Salesforce will acquire Braze for about $5.66 billion.
What will Braze Class A shareholders receive?
Braze Class A shareholders will receive $47.50 in cash per share.
When is the Salesforce-Braze deal expected to close?
The deal is expected to close in Salesforce's fiscal year 2028.
What impacted Braze's shares following the announcement?
Braze's shares fell 2.6% in premarket trading following the announcement.
Is the Salesforce acquisition of Braze subject to any approvals?
Yes, the deal is subject to approval by Braze shareholders and regulators.

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