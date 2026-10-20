GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russian military advance in eastern Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin summit - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the recent Russian military advance into eastern Ukraine near Dobropillia, highlighting the escalating tensions ahead of the Trump-Putin summit. This event is pivotal in the ongoing conflict and impacts geopolitical discussions.
Finance

EU still committed to keeping oil, coal and gas in ground in Arctic, new strategy says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Energy Environment

EU Reaffirms Commitment to Halting Arctic Oil, Gas and Coal Development

EU's Updated Arctic Strategy and Environmental Commitments

Overview of the New Arctic Strategy

BRUSSELS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The European Union remains committed to "ensuring that oil, coal and gas stay in the ground, including in Arctic regions," according to a new Arctic strategy presented by the European Commission and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Tuesday.

Protecting the Arctic Environment

"Due to its specific vulnerabilities, the Commission will work with partners to protect the Arctic environment and prevent all hydrocarbon reserve developments that pose a threat to the Arctic ecosystem," the document also says.

Comparison with Previous Commitments

However, it does not repeat a pledge from the previous strategy, issued in 2021, to work towards "a multilateral legal obligation not to allow any further hydrocarbon reserve development in the Arctic or contiguous regions" or buy any products from those developments.

Challenges in Achieving Multilateral Agreements

An EU official said that change reflected a view that "the world is changing there and that it is harder - five years into this - to get to that kind of multilateral, decision-making given the positions of various players". 

Reactions from Norway and the Oil Industry

Norwegian Response to EU Policy

Norway has called on the EU to drop its opposition to new drilling in the Arctic. With many ageing fields, Norwegian production is set to decline in the 2030s unless companies such as Equinor make new discoveries outside mature areas. 

(Reporting by Andrew Gray;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • The 2026 Arctic strategy maintains the EU’s goal of keeping oil, coal and gas untapped in Arctic regions, emphasizing environmental protection and ecosystem vulnerabilities. (cites: EU draft, JournalArta 2026)
  • Unlike the 2021 strategy, the new document omits the explicit pledge to seek a multilateral legal obligation against hydrocarbon development or purchases in the Arctic. (cites: 2021 EU communication; JournalArta 2026)
  • Norway has lobbied for the EU to drop its opposition to new Arctic drilling amid declining North Sea output, and Norway plans to pursue Barents Sea developments regardless of Brussels’ stance. (cites: Reuters 2026; Norway energy minister Reuters August 2026)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EU's current stance on oil, coal, and gas extraction in the Arctic?
The EU remains committed to keeping oil, coal, and gas in the ground in the Arctic to protect the environment and prevent new hydrocarbon developments.
How has the EU's Arctic hydrocarbon policy changed from the 2021 strategy?
The new strategy omits the previous pledge for a multilateral legal obligation to halt all new hydrocarbon developments and purchases from the Arctic.
Why did the EU update its stance on Arctic hydrocarbon development?
The EU updated its stance due to changing global dynamics and difficulties in reaching multilateral agreements with all parties involved.
How has Norway reacted to the EU's Arctic hydrocarbon policy?
Norway has urged the EU to drop its opposition to new drilling in the Arctic, as new discoveries are needed to maintain production.
Which EU officials are associated with the new Arctic strategy?
The strategy was presented by the European Commission and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Hims & Hers Health launches online weight management service for men in Germany

Hims & Hers Health launches online weight management service for men in Germany

Image for Intesa CEO takes aim at Italy's plan to hike taxes on financial sector

Intesa CEO takes aim at Italy's plan to hike taxes on financial sector

Image for Waymo to launch autonomous ride-hailing in Madrid next year

Waymo to launch autonomous ride-hailing in Madrid next year

Image for Google Cloud services largely back up in UK

Google Cloud services largely back up in UK

Image for Novo's CagriSema helped women lose 25% of weight on average, analysis shows

Novo's CagriSema helped women lose 25% of weight on average, analysis shows

Image for Factbox-Investments pledged during 2026 Invest in Germany Summit

Factbox-Investments pledged during 2026 Invest in Germany Summit

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Ferrari CEO hails Tesla Roadster redesign as the bold innovation the industry needs
Ferrari CEO hails Tesla Roadster redesign as the bold innovation the industry needs
Image for Salesforce deepens AI bets with $5.66 billion Braze deal
Salesforce deepens AI bets with $5.66 billion Braze deal
Image for French bond yields near 24-year high as new protests loom
French bond yields near 24-year high as new protests loom
Image for Betting giant Flutter to axe up to 1,400 jobs in UK and Ireland as tax hike bites
Betting giant Flutter to axe up to 1,400 jobs in UK and Ireland as tax hike bites
Image for Deutsche Post plans hikes to German letter postage rates to offset rising costs
Deutsche Post plans hikes to German letter postage rates to offset rising costs
Image for Exclusive-Qualcomm to cut jobs worldwide in performance-focused layoffs, internal memo shows
Exclusive-Qualcomm to cut jobs worldwide in performance-focused layoffs, internal memo shows
Image for FTSE 100 slips as banks weigh; defensive stocks limit decline
FTSE 100 slips as banks weigh; defensive stocks limit decline
Image for Sterling rises as strong labour market data reinforces rate hike bets 
Sterling rises as strong labour market data reinforces rate hike bets 
Image for Meta's AI spending, Muse assistant adoption in focus for quarterly results
Meta's AI spending, Muse assistant adoption in focus for quarterly results
Image for Britain seeks to break Apple's grip on contactless payments
Britain seeks to break Apple's grip on contactless payments
Image for German regulator fines Nomura over Commerzbank disclosure breaches
German regulator fines Nomura over Commerzbank disclosure breaches
Image for Enel denies report that it seeks to reduce stake in Spain's Endesa
Enel denies report that it seeks to reduce stake in Spain's Endesa
View All Finance Posts