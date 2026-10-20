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Google Cloud services largely back up in UK - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Google Cloud services largely back up in UK

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Google Cloud Services in UK Restored Fully After Recent Power Outage

Restoration of Google Cloud Services in London

Incident Overview

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google said on Tuesday full service has been restored in its London-based cloud region after a "power event" disrupted multiple cloud services.

Reporting Details

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • The outage, triggered by a power event at one of the London region’s data center zones, began around 07:08 BST (06:08 UTC) and caused elevated errors and intermittent network failures across ~30–36 services, including Compute Engine, BigQuery and other key infrastructure (thenextweb.com).
  • The disruption had tangible customer impact — fintech firm Revolut went offline for sign‑ins, transfers and card payments — while several UK banks and online public services also reported outages (thenextweb.com).
  • Following mitigation efforts, Google confirmed on Oct 20 that full service has been restored in its London cloud region, though some providers had advised migrating workloads to other zones or regions as a precaution (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the disruption to Google Cloud services in the UK?
A 'power event' was responsible for disrupting multiple Google Cloud services in the London region.
Has Google Cloud service in London been fully restored?
Yes, Alphabet confirmed that full service has been restored in the London-based cloud region.
When were the Google Cloud services in the UK restored?
The services were reported as fully restored on Tuesday, October 20.
Who reported on the Google Cloud service disruption and restoration?
The update was reported by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru for Reuters.

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