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Novo's CagriSema helped women lose 25% of weight on average, analysis shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Novo's CagriSema helped women lose 25% of weight on average, analysis shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Novo’s Experimental CagriSema Shows Significant Weight Loss in Women

Key Findings from the CagriSema Late-Stage Study

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday its next-generation experimental drug, CagriSema, showed 25% weight loss on average in women with obesity or overweight, according to data analyzed after the completion of a late-stage study.

CagriSema, viewed as a successor to the Danish drugmaker's blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy, could help Novo claw back ground lost to rival Eli Lilly in the fast-growing weight-loss market. Wegovy faces patent expiries after 2030.

Study Results and Comparisons

Novo said a 2.4 milligram dose of CagriSema was associated with an average weight loss of 25% after 68 weeks in 2,309 women enrolled in a late-stage study called REDEFINE 1, compared with 3% weight loss in women on placebo. In the full trial of more than 3,400 adults, CagriSema had led to 22.7% weight loss, below the 25% Novo had targeted.

The data on women participants was presented at the annual meeting of The Menopause Society in San Diego.

About CagriSema

CagriSema is a weekly injection combining cagrilintide, which mimics pancreatic hormone amylin, and semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy.

Analysis by Menopausal Stage

In a separate post hoc analysis, 1,902 overweight or obese women who received CagriSema 2.4 mg or placebo were evaluated by menopausal stage, Novo said.

Weight Loss Results Across Menopausal Stages

CagriSema was associated with clinically meaningful weight loss across all menopause stages by week 68, with an average weight loss of 26.7% in premenopausal women, 24.8% in perimenopausal women and 23.1% in postmenopausal women.

Expert Commentary

"Many women with obesity or overweight experience weight gain as they move through menopause, and it is important to explore investigational products such as CagriSema across the reproductive lifespan,” said Michelle Skinner Moore, vice president, medical affairs at Novo.

Regulatory Outlook and Further Research

Post hoc analyses are conducted after trials meet their primary goals. Novo said they were hypothesis-generating and required further study.

A US FDA decision on the approval of CagriSema for weight management is expected in the fourth quarter of this year. 

(Reporting by Sneha S K in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • In the phase 3 REDEFINE 1 study, women receiving CagriSema 2.4 mg achieved an average 25% weight loss at week 68 versus just 3% on placebo, underscoring robust efficacy in female participants .
  • Across menopausal stages—pre-, peri- and postmenopausal—CagriSema induced clinically meaningful weight loss: 26.7%, 24.8% and 23.1%, respectively—indicating consistent effectiveness throughout the reproductive lifespan .
  • Independent meta-analyses and network studies confirm CagriSema surpasses semaglutide monotherapy in weight loss and cardiometabolic parameters, and may outperform or rival tirzepatide, though tolerability and longer-term outcomes remain under investigation .

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CagriSema?
CagriSema is Novo Nordisk’s next-generation experimental drug that combines cagrilintide and semaglutide for treating obesity or overweight.
How effective was CagriSema in women during the study?
Women receiving CagriSema experienced an average weight loss of 25% after 68 weeks in the late-stage REDEFINE 1 study.
How did CagriSema perform across different menopause stages?
CagriSema led to an average weight loss of 26.7% in premenopausal, 24.8% in perimenopausal, and 23.1% in postmenopausal women.
When is the FDA approval decision for CagriSema expected?
A US FDA decision on CagriSema for weight management is expected in the fourth quarter of this year.
What is the significance of the REDEFINE 1 study?
REDEFINE 1 is a late-stage clinical trial evaluating the effectiveness of CagriSema in reducing weight among adults with obesity or overweight.

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