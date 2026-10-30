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Ukrainian arms maker Fire Point says its systems can complete missions without SpaceX - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukrainian arms maker Fire Point says its systems can complete missions without SpaceX

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Ukrainian Fire Point Develops Satellite-Independent Missile & Drone Systems

Fire Point's Innovations in Satellite-Independent Warfare

By Daniel Flynn and Cassell Bryan-Low

Satellite Independence and Overcoming SpaceX Limitations

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Ukrainian arms manufacturer Fire Point has found ways to carry out long-range strikes in Russia and occupied areas of Ukraine without relying on SpaceX satellite services, its chief executive told Reuters.

CEO Iryna Terekh also said a new tactical ballistic missile developed by Fire Point could help boost the protection of Ukrainian cities, which have been pounded by Russian forces as Ukraine's air defences run low.   

Ukraine's military relies heavily on Elon Musk's SpaceX for satellite communications over its territory and Kyiv has asked the company to extend coverage over Russia. But for 10 days this month, Ukraine faced speed limits on its use of SpaceX services, which hampered drone defences and mid-strike missions. 

Terekh, 34, said the company had found workarounds that allowed it to finish strike missions without using a satellite link.

Technical Solutions and Workarounds

"We have built with this in mind. Fire Point systems are designed to finish a mission without a satellite link," she said, discussing the recent SpaceX restrictions. "Navigation that works without any external signal is a priority."

She declined to give details of the workarounds but made clear that having full access to the SpaceX systems over Russia would be a significantly boost.

"We found a way to technologically overcome this challenge, but this only covers probably 15 to 20% of what we could do if the Starlink was working (over Russia)," she said in an interview during a visit to London this month.  

Full access to SpaceX systems would be a 'game changer' for Ukraine's attacks against high-value targets such as Russian ballistic missile launchers, she said.

Impact of SpaceX Restrictions on Ukrainian Operations

In the 10 days when SpaceX's satellite connectivity services were restricted, Ukrainian drones lost connection with those services when flying at over 100 miles (160 km) an hour. 

The restrictions were in force as US President Donald Trump, who is trying to end the war that is deep into its fifth year since Russia's invasion, put pressure on Kyiv to stop attacking Russian oil refineries. 

Ukraine said on Saturday connectivity at higher speeds had been restored. Musk accused Ukraine's military of violating the terms of the Starlink civilian network by using it for offensive military operations. Ukraine has denied this, saying it only uses the militarised Starshield version for such missions.

Ukraine's Strategic Goals and Alliances

"What we want is an alliance with America where the rules are known in advance so the question of whether we are allowed to defend ourselves is not reopened every few weeks depending on someone's mood," Terekh said.  

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Ukraine is working on its own low-orbit satellite network to reduce reliance on SpaceX.

Development of New Missiles

FP-7 Tactical Ballistic Missile

NEW MISSILES

Ukraine announced this month the first combat use of Fire Point's FP-7 tactical ballistic missile to strike a target in occupied Ukraine. 

Terekh said the missile — which has a range of about 300 km — could be used against Russian launchers for Iskander short-range ballistic missiles, which might move before slower strike drones could reach them.

"Our new FP-7 missile could, among other things, be a valuable addition to the arsenal of weapons that help protect our cities," she said, adding that this would be more cost-effective than using US-made Patriot interceptor missiles.

Independence from Foreign Control

Ukraine has joined a small group of countries that have developed their own ballistic missiles, Terekh said, and that this meant no foreign nation had a "kill switch" to disable the FP-7. 

FP-9 Ballistic Missile and Future Projects

Fire Point is also working on another ballistic missile, the FP-9, but its range of 800 km makes development and testing more complicated, Terekh said. She said the FP-9 was "very close" to being ready for combat, adding that she meant this year. 

The Freyja Project: Pan-European Anti-Ballistic Missile Interceptor

Terekh also said the Freyja project for a pan-European anti-ballistic missile interceptor, which Fire Point is coordinating, was making progress.

An interception of a virtual target with the missile system is expected by the end of this year, with an interception of a physical target planned by midway through next year, she said.

(Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Fire Point engineered workarounds enabling missions to complete without reliance on SpaceX’s satellite link—even amidst speed‑limit disruptions to Starlink/Starshield communications, though capability remains limited to ~20 % of full potential. (streetinsider.com)
  • The FP‑7 tactical ballistic missile, with a range between ~200 km and 300 km and a ~150 kg warhead, has seen its first combat use as of early October 2026, marking Ukraine’s entry into indigenous ballistic missile capability. (janes.com)
  • Ukraine’s greater demand for resilient systems reflects concerns over throttling of Starlink/Starshield by SpaceX (reportedly speed‑limited at ~160 km/h), prompting Fire Point’s autonomous navigation focus and Kyiv’s push for its own satellite network. (streetinsider.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Fire Point complete missions without SpaceX?
Fire Point has developed workarounds and systems designed to complete strike missions without relying on satellite links like SpaceX's Starlink.
What is the FP-7 missile and its purpose?
The FP-7 is a tactical ballistic missile developed by Fire Point, with a 300 km range, intended to help protect Ukrainian cities and target Russian missile launchers.
Why was Ukraine's military facing issues with SpaceX services?
For 10 days, restrictions on SpaceX's services limited Ukrainian drone operations, as connectivity was hampered at high speeds during missions.
Is Fire Point developing additional missile technology?
Yes, Fire Point is working on the FP-9 ballistic missile with an 800 km range and coordinating a pan-European missile interceptor project named Freyja.
Why is satellite-independent navigation a priority for Fire Point?
It prevents foreign 'kill switches' from disabling missiles and ensures mission continuity if external satellite services are unavailable or restricted.

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