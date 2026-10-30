Chase Buchanan Examines What the UK Autumn Budget Means for British Expats

Key Announcements From the Autumn 2026 Budget and How They May Impact Expat Financial Planning
Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management, specialists in cross-border financial planning, has reviewed the principal announcements in Chancellor John Healey’s UK Autumn Budget delivered on 28 October 2026.
The wealth management professionals note that the implications may extend beyond UK residents to British expatriates living overseas. Changes to UK taxation, pensions and estate planning can continue to affect individuals who have moved abroad, particularly those retaining UK assets, pensions or other financial interests.
What the Key Announcements From the 2026 Autumn Budget Mean
Lee Eldridge, Group CEO and Head of Investment Advisory at Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management, says, ‘We’re looking in close detail at all of the measures and announcements made, although the most relevant for expats may depend on the assets they hold and their UK-based income streams.
Headline Income Tax rates remain unchanged, but the Budget includes several relevant measures, including those affecting savings and property income from April 2027. For expatriates with UK rental income, savings or other financial interests, understanding these changes alongside the rules in their country of residence could be an important part of assessing their financial position.’
Key Measures Announced in the Autumn 2026 Budget
Measures of potential relevance to expatriates include:
· Confirmation of changes to the State Pension triple lock from April 2030. The State Pension will increase annually by the highest of inflation, 2.5%, or the amount needed to maintain its April 2029 value relative to earnings. Annual increases for British expatriates will continue to depend on their country of residence and applicable uprating arrangements. There will also be a Pension Tax Allowance measure from 6 April 2027 to 5 April 2030 for retirees receiving income no higher than the full new State Pension.
· A reduction in the Business Asset Disposal Relief (BADR) lifetime limit on qualifying gains, from £1 million to £500,000 from 6 April 2027.
· An increase to the existing Trading Allowance from £1,000 to £3,000 from 6 April 2027.
· A new Founders’ Relief announced for eligible founders and early investors in qualifying high-growth, innovative UK companies. The proposed relief would apply a 10% Capital Gains Tax rate to eligible gains up to a £10 million lifetime limit from 6 April 2027, subject to the detailed rules being finalised following consultation and legislation.
· The decision to retain the annual Cash ISA subscription limit at £20,000, rather than implement the previously planned reduction to £12,000 from April 2027. The overall annual ISA subscription limit remains £20,000.
· From 6 April 2027, proposed savings income tax rates of 24%, 44% and 49% across the UK. Equivalent property income tax rates will apply in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. These measures are due to be legislated for in Finance Bill 2026–27.
· Further details of the High Value Council Tax Surcharge for qualifying residential properties in England worth £2 million or more from April 2028, including a 100% premium for properties left empty and unoccupied for at least 12 months, and specified discounts, exemptions and deferral provisions. The measure remains subject to legislation.
· For relevant payments made on or after 28 October 2026, a planned removal of the two-year rule under which certain otherwise tax-free pension and lump-sum death benefits could become taxable solely because they were paid more than two years after the member’s death. The measure concerns Income Tax and is separate from previously announced Inheritance Tax changes affecting unused pension funds and death benefits from April 2027. It is to be introduced through Finance Bill 2026–27.
· An announced amendment to Inheritance Tax rules governing deductions for liabilities relating to property held in trusts, applicable to deaths and other chargeable events on or after 28 October 2026. The change is intended to clarify qualifying deductions and strengthen anti-avoidance provisions, subject to legislation.
Some measures are planned to take effect in future tax years, while others apply to events or payments from 28 October 2026 and are to be legislated for. Details of Founders’ Relief remain subject to a technical consultation. Expats may need to review how the announced measures interact with their financial planning, particularly where UK pensions, property or other assets remain relevant. The implications depend on individual circumstances, tax residence, the pension arrangement and applicable UK and overseas rules.
How Expatriates Might Need to Respond to the Latest Budget Updates
Eldridge explains that ‘When we consider a Budget, it’s important to look beyond the headlines, because for expats the most important point isn’t simply whether a UK tax rate has changed or remains the same, but how a particular measure might affect their pensions, investments, business interests and other financial arrangements.
It’s equally important to look at how UK rules interact with tax systems overseas, because a change in one jurisdiction doesn’t automatically determine how an asset or income stream will be treated or taxed across borders.’
The firm advises expats who are unsure how the Budget might affect their finances to review their UK reporting and tax obligations, alongside those in their country of residence, and how these might change now or in the future.
It may be especially important for expats considering buying, selling, or retaining UK property, business interests, or restructuring savings, pensions, and investments to consult a financial or tax professional, ensuring any decisions they make are informed by independent guidance.
About Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management
Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management describes itself as a regulated wealth management company specialising in providing global finance solutions for those with a global lifestyle. The company says its global financial advisers support expatriates around the world from its regulated European headquarters and local offices across Belgium, Canada, the Canary Islands, Cyprus, France, Malta, Portugal, Spain, the UK and the USA.
Chase Buchanan Ltd states that it is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission with CIF Licence 287/15 and offers its services in the EU on a cross-border basis as per the provisions of MiFID.
Chase Buchanan Insurance Services, Agents & Advisors states that it is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Insurance Companies Control Service with Licence No. 6883 and offers services in the EU on a cross-border basis as per the provisions of the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD).
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Media Contact:
Viktor Nyics
Chase Buchanan Ltd
+44 (0)1252 852045