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UK backs Rolls-Royce return to jet market to fend off foreign rivals - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK backs Rolls-Royce return to jet market to fend off foreign rivals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Aerospace Aviation

UK Supports Rolls-Royce’s Jet Market Re-entry to Secure Future Aerospace Jobs

Government and Industry Collaboration to Boost Aerospace Sector

By Sam Tabahriti

Rolls-Royce’s Strategic Move Back into Narrowbody Jet Market

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Britain must back Rolls-Royce's bid to return to the narrowbody jet market to fend off global competition and secure future aerospace jobs, even as the engine maker posts record profits, its industry minister said on Friday.

The government and Rolls-Royce this week announced plans for a 10-year, £2.5 billion ($3.35 billion) jointly funded programme aimed at helping the British company develop engines for future narrowbody aircraft, opening a path back into the world's largest civil aviation market.

Background: Rolls-Royce’s Absence from the Market

Rolls-Royce has been shut out of the narrowbody market since selling its stake in the International Aero Engines consortium to Pratt & Whitney in 2012.

Funding and Government Involvement

Public Funding for Private Enterprise

Asked why public money was needed for a company that expects up to £4.9 billion of annual profit, industry minister Blair McDougall said governments had long shared the risks of major aerospace programmes because of the scale of investment required.

"We want those engines to be designed, developed and serviced eventually here in the UK," he said in a phone interview, speaking from Rolls-Royce's facility in Inchinnan, near Glasgow.

"There are countries all over the world trying to eat our lunch when it comes to aerospace jobs and the aerospace supply chain."

Cost Split and Ongoing Discussions

Unresolved Funding Details

COST SPLIT STILL TO BE DECIDED

McDougall said discussions were continuing over how the programme would be funded, declining to say how costs would be split between the government and Rolls-Royce.

"We are still in discussions," he said. "It's a commercial conversation from Rolls-Royce's end and a value-for-money conversation from our end."

Job Creation and Economic Impact

Short-Term and Long-Term Benefits

The government has said the initial phase of the programme would support 3,300 jobs by the end of 2029. McDougall said the longer-term prize was securing work on future aircraft programmes that could support "tens of thousands of jobs" across Rolls-Royce and its supply chain.

He described the investment as "re-industrialisation in action".

Community and National Pride

"The government (is) putting money where its mouth is, backing jobs that give people not just productive high-skilled jobs but also that sense of pride, that sense of purpose for the communities around these workplaces," he said.

($1 = 0.7456 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • A 10‑year, £2.5 billion R&D programme announced Oct 28, 2026 will develop narrow‑body jet engine technologies in the UK, jointly funded by government and Rolls‑Royce (gov.uk).
  • The initiative supports 3,300 jobs by end‑2029, with ‘tens of thousands’ more possible if Rolls‑Royce secures a position on future single‑aisle jets (gov.uk).
  • The programme could contribute up to £120 billion to the UK economy over its lifetime and marks a key step in ‘re‑industrialisation’ and regaining narrow‑body engine capability (gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the UK government backing Rolls-Royce's return to the jet market?
The UK government is supporting Rolls-Royce to secure future aerospace jobs and fend off foreign competition in the civil aviation market.
What is the value of the new Rolls-Royce jet engine investment?
The government and Rolls-Royce announced a 10-year, £2.5 billion programme to develop engines for future narrowbody aircraft.
How will this programme impact UK jobs?
The initial phase aims to support 3,300 jobs by 2029, with the potential for tens of thousands of supply chain jobs in the longer term.
When was Rolls-Royce last involved in the narrowbody jet market?
Rolls-Royce exited the narrowbody market in 2012 after selling its stake in the International Aero Engines consortium.
How will the costs be split between the UK government and Rolls-Royce?
The exact cost split is still under discussion, with considerations for commercial and value-for-money aspects.

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