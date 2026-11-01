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Oil slips more than 1% as talks continue on ending Iran war - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil slips more than 1% as talks continue on ending Iran war

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Commodities

Oil Prices Slide as Iran and Qatar Continue Talks Amid Ongoing Conflict

Market Reactions and Diplomatic Developments

By Florence Tan

Oil Price Movements and Market Sentiment

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped more than 1% on Monday after Iranian and Qatari officials held a third straight day of talks aimed at pushing for a deal to end the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Brent crude futures fell $1.59, or 1.40%, to $111.84 a barrel by 0011 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $102.56 a barrel, down $1.56, or 1.50%.

Brent ended October at its highest level in six months amid concerns that the US-Iran conflict could escalate again after Tuesday's US midterm elections.

Analyst Insights

"Oil is seeing a technical pullback this morning after last week’s strong gains," said Tim Waterer, chief ⁠market analyst at KCM Trade.

"Lingering hopes of some form of diplomatic progress, combined with the absence of any meaningful military escalation over the weekend, have taken some of the immediate heat out of prices for now."

Potential for Further Escalation

However, the market remained alert to the possibility that rhetoric around Iran could be ratcheted higher and push Brent toward $120 after the midterm elections, Waterer said.

Diplomatic Efforts and Regional Tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday that the purpose of the "ongoing and progressing" talks was to continue consultations with the Qatari mediators, adding Tehran is prepared for "both defence and diplomacy".

Impact on Oil Transit and Exports

 The talks come amid attacks on oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz that are driving up global energy and shipping costs. In October, Saudi Arabia increased crude exports versus September despite attacks by the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthis on its energy infrastructure, two of three ship-tracking companies said.

OPEC+ Production Decisions

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, or OPEC+, kept December production targets steady on Sunday, confirming expectations that more policy adjustments will not occur until next year, as the group continues to struggle with export disruptions from the Iran war.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude fell about 1.4% to ~$111.8/bbl; WTI dropped ~1.5% to ~$102.6/bbl—pulled back amid hopes for diplomatic progress and limited weekend escalation. (in.marketscreener.com)
  • Ongoing Iran‑Qatar mediation signals some thaw in tensions, though Iran maintains readiness for both defence and diplomacy amid a protracted US‑Israeli war. (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • OPEC+ decided to keep December output targets unchanged as export disruptions continue, maintaining near‑term supply discipline amid tight markets. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices fall more than 1% on Monday?
Oil prices fell as Iran and Qatar held talks aimed at ending the US-Israeli war on Iran, leading to reduced fears of further escalation.
What are the current prices for Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude?
Brent crude fell to $111.84 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $102.56 a barrel.
How are ongoing talks affecting oil markets?
Hopes for diplomatic progress and the absence of military escalation have eased immediate price pressures.
What role did OPEC+ play in recent oil production targets?
OPEC+ kept December production targets steady, signaling no immediate policy changes despite export disruptions.
How has the Iran war impacted global oil and shipping costs?
Attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz have driven up global energy and shipping costs.

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