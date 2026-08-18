German Investor Morale Surges in August, Surpassing Market Expectations

German Investor Sentiment and Economic Outlook

BERLIN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - German investor morale rose more than expected to 34.2 points in August, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday.

Market Expectations and Actual Results

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the reading to rise to 30.0 points from 26.3 points a month earlier.

Factors Driving Positive Sentiment

"The positive trend in expectations further consolidates in August, likely due to the good quarterly results and the recent high level in exports," said ZEW President Achim Wambach.

Government Spending and Economic Risks

He added the economy was further benefiting from federal government spending on infrastructure, though he cautioned that record low water levels in the Rhine River presented an acute risk to economic activity.

(Writing by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Friederike Heine and Linda Pasquini)