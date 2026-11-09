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Nvidia falls about 3% in after-hours and perpetual futures trade - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nvidia falls about 3% in after-hours and perpetual futures trade

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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Nvidia Shares Slide 3% in After-Hours and Perpetual Futures on CEO Probe

Nvidia Stock Movement Following CEO Investigation

After-Hours and Perpetual Futures Trading Impact

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Out-of-hours trading and perpetual futures products tracking Nvidia shares fell on Monday, after the world's most valuable chipmaker said it was investigating whether CEO Jensen Huang had been targeted in a foreign intelligence effort.

Price Drop Details

Perpetual futures trading on the Hyperliquid exchange and after-hours shares trading on the Blue Ocean system showed prices around $180.30 a share, down about 3.4% from Friday's Nasdaq closing price of $186.64.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Clarence Fernandez.)

Key Takeaways

  • After‑hours trading on Blue Ocean and perpetual futures on Hyperliquid saw Nvidia share price around $180.30–180.78, down roughly 3–3.4% from the Nasdaq closing price of $186.64. (perpys.com)
  • The decline follows Nvidia’s announcement that its board has launched an independent probe into whether CEO Jensen Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort—though the company said there’s no current evidence of national security or company secrets being compromised. (investing.com)
  • This comes amidst broader weakness in the AI and semiconductor sector, where prior in the week Nvidia and its peers experienced sharp declines due to mounting concerns over data‑center build‑out, rising financing stress, and regulatory scrutiny. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Nvidia shares fall in after-hours and perpetual futures trading?
Nvidia shares dropped after the chipmaker announced an investigation into a possible foreign intelligence effort targeting its CEO.
How much did Nvidia shares decline in after-hours trading?
Nvidia shares fell about 3.4% in after-hours and perpetual futures trading from the previous Nasdaq close.
Which exchanges showed the price drop in Nvidia shares?
The price drop was observed on the Hyperliquid exchange and the Blue Ocean after-hours trading system.
Who is being investigated in relation to the foreign intelligence effort?
CEO Jensen Huang is being investigated regarding whether he was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.

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