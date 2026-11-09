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UK employers report weaker hiring but stronger pay growth in October - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK employers report weaker hiring but stronger pay growth in October

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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UK Job Market Sees Decline in Hiring but Faster Pay Growth in October

October Job Market Trends and Economic Context

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain's jobs market cooled in October but starting salaries for permanent jobs rose at a faster pace, according to a survey of recruiters published a few days after the Bank of England raised interest rates.

The monthly survey by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation trade body and accountants KPMG - which was published on Monday - showed hiring for permanent roles in October fell for the first time in four months.

Business Response to Economic Measures

"Businesses will now be assessing whether the measures announced in the Budget give them enough stability to absorb the external pressures and higher costs they face," said Jon Holt, group chief executive and UK senior partner at KPMG.

"But with the Bank of England increasing interest rates and inflation set to continue rising over the coming months, there is a risk the green shoots we had been seeing in the jobs market could stall."

Key Findings from the Survey

  • The survey's permanent staff placements gauge fell to 46.6, the lowest since May and down from 50.9 in September, partly due to firms' concerns about the economy and rising costs
  • Temporary staff hiring fell to 48.9 from 50.9, the first fall since March
  • The availability of candidates for permanent and temporary roles edged up
  • Vacancies doe permanent jobs contracted at the softest pace since August 2024, and those for temporary roles rose marginally
Interest Rates and Policy Outlook
  • The BoE raised interest rates by a quarter-point to 4% last week and its policymakers warned that at least one more increase was likely if the US-Iran conflict continues
  • Investors see at least two 25 basis-point hikes in 2027
Survey Details and Budget Impact
  • The survey of around 400 recruitment and employment consultancies, was conducted between October 12 and October 26, before finance minister John Healey's budget
  • Healey's first annual budget on October 28 did little to shift the outlook for growth or inflation

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • Permanent placements index dropped to 46.6 in October—the lowest since May—down from 50.9 in September, signalling cooling hiring activity. citeturn907475news0
  • Temporary staff hiring also contracted, with its gauge falling to 48.9 from 50.9, marking the first decline since March. citeturn907475news0
  • Despite weaker hiring, starting salaries for permanent jobs rose more quickly, reflecting sustained labour market tightness alongside rising candidate availability. (bankofengland.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the UK job market perform in October?
The UK job market cooled in October with a fall in hiring for permanent roles and temporary staff for the first time in several months.
What happened to starting salaries for permanent jobs?
Starting salaries for permanent jobs in the UK rose at a faster pace in October, despite weaker hiring.
What impact did the Bank of England's interest rate decision have?
The Bank of England raised interest rates, adding to concerns that higher costs and inflation could further slow the job market.
How did vacancies and candidate availability change?
Vacancies for permanent jobs contracted at the softest pace since August 2024, and the availability of candidates for both permanent and temporary roles increased slightly.
When was the recruitment survey conducted?
The survey was conducted between October 12 and October 26, just before the UK finance minister's annual budget.

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