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UBS CEO says AI investors had been pricing for 'perfection' until sector's sharp correction - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UBS CEO says AI investors had been pricing for 'perfection' until sector's sharp correction

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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UBS CEO Discusses AI Stock Correction, Investor Expectations, and Regulation Risks

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti’s Insights on AI Market Trends and Regulatory Challenges

By Christine Chen and Scott Murdoch

AI Stock Correction and Investor Sentiment

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on Monday a sharp correction in AI stocks over the last few weeks had been a reaction to excessively high hopes that investors had had for the sector.

Impact of Market Expectations

Speaking at a UBS conference in Sydney, Ermotti said recent US midterm election results and the global debate about the implications of building up infrastructure could lead to delays in the AI sector delivering outcomes.

"And the market until very recently — of course in the last few weeks we saw some correction — has been pricing perfection."

Outlook on AI Development

Ermotti said while he was optimistic AI development would generate positive economic outcomes, that he personally believed "the timing on how quickly we will get there, it's a little bit exaggerated."

Regulatory Risks and UBS Operations

US Elections and Regulatory Concerns

Trillions of dollars of world stock market value were wiped out last week over fears that Democratic election victories would bring tighter US regulations for the AI industry, though Wall Street equities mostly rallied on Friday.

Integration of Credit Suisse and AI Implementation

Ermotti added that some aspects of UBS' own implementation of AI into its operations had been "slowed down" by the integration of Credit Suisse, which it agreed to acquire in a Swiss government-brokered rescue in 2023.

Long-term Regulatory Implications in Switzerland

The collapse of Credit Suisse has also left UBS facing the prospect of tougher regulation in Switzerland, and the Zurich-based lender is assessing the long-term consequences of ​proposed new capital requirements​ for ⁠its ability to compete from its Swiss base.

On Monday, he described the country's response to the situation as "extremely emotional" and "idiosyncratic", contrasting it to authorities in the US and Europe that he said recognised the unintended consequences of over-regulation.

(Reporting by Christine Chen and Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Key Takeaways

  • Investors had priced in flawless execution for AI, leading to a sharp correction when expectations adjusted.
  • Democratic midterm victories triggered concerns over AI regulation and data‑center buildouts, fueling market repricing.
  • Credit Suisse integration has delayed UBS’s AI deployment, while Swiss regulatory responses may further affect its competitive standing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti say about the recent AI stock correction?
He stated that investors had priced in 'perfection' and that high expectations led to the sharp correction in AI stocks.
What has slowed UBS' own AI implementation?
The integration of Credit Suisse into UBS has slowed down the bank's AI implementation.
What regulation risks does UBS face after acquiring Credit Suisse?
UBS is facing potential tougher regulation in Switzerland, including proposed new capital requirements.
How does UBS view regulatory responses in Switzerland compared to the US and Europe?
UBS's CEO described Switzerland's response as 'emotional' and 'idiosyncratic,' in contrast to more measured approaches in the US and Europe.

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