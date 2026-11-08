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Japan Tobacco shares untraded after all entities in Russia placed under temporary administration - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Japan Tobacco shares untraded after all entities in Russia placed under temporary administration

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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Japan Tobacco Shares Untraded After Russia Moves All Local Entities Under Administration

Impact of Russian Administration on Japan Tobacco

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco shares were untraded with a glut of sell orders early on Monday after Russia placed all of the company's local entities under temporary administration, raising uncertainty about earnings from one of its most profitable overseas markets.

Financial Exposure in Russia

The company, which generates about a quarter of its adjusted group operating profit and roughly 10% of revenue in Russia, said it was assessing the potential impact on its financial results. The business continues to operate in Russia at present, the company said in its statement.

Stock Market Reaction

Japan Tobacco's shares were untraded on Monday with a glut of sell orders, with the last bid at 5,469 yen. On Friday, its shares fell by their daily limit of 1,500 yen to close at 6,269 yen, a drop of 19%. 

Expansion of Russian Administrative Measures

Russian President Vladimir Putin expanded the list of Japan Tobacco International businesses placed under temporary administration, adding three more companies to those included in the original order, issued on Thursday.

Japanese Government Stake and Reporting

The Japanese government owns about 37% of Japan Tobacco's shares.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura and Rocky Swift; Editing by Chris Reese and Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia’s decree transferred management control of four JTI manufacturing companies to state‐appointed administrator, later expanded to three additional entities, intensifying investor uncertainty
  • Russia contributes roughly 10 % of Japan Tobacco Group’s revenue and ~25 % of its adjusted operating profit, making the move a material financial risk
  • The Japanese government—which holds around 37 % of JT—has lodged diplomatic protests, while the company is assessing implications for its financial results

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Japan Tobacco shares untraded on Monday?
Japan Tobacco shares were untraded due to a glut of sell orders after Russia placed all local entities under temporary administration.
How much of Japan Tobacco's profit comes from Russia?
About a quarter of Japan Tobacco's adjusted group operating profit and roughly 10% of revenue comes from Russia.
Is Japan Tobacco still operating in Russia after the administration move?
Yes, Japan Tobacco stated its business continues to operate in Russia despite the temporary administration.
How did the market react to Russia's move against Japan Tobacco?
On Friday, Japan Tobacco's shares fell by their daily limit of 1,500 yen, closing at 6,269 yen, a 19% drop.
What portion of Japan Tobacco's shares does the Japanese government own?
The Japanese government owns about 37% of Japan Tobacco's shares.

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